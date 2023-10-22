Solemn Vision Unleash 'Father From The Flame' Visualizer

(Freeman Promotions) Brooklyn melodic death metal outfit Solemn Vision have shared a visualizer video for their song "Father From The Flame" to celebrate the released of their new album, "Despite the Rise Of The Sun".
Speaking about the song, the band shares: "Father From The Flame sits not only as the first track on Despite The Rise Of The Sun, but also as the first song entirely written by Aaron. Instrumentally, the riffs are inspired by a classical 3/4 waltz, along with the memorable style that comes with the aggressive side of the melo-death genre."
Discussing the story behind the lyrics, they add: "Lyrically, the song is an interpretation of Aaron's earliest memories growing up after surviving a fire, which destroyed his home - leading up to a point in time where he decides to express himself through music, specifically metal."
'Despite The Rise Of The Sun', the second full-length release from progressive melodic death metal quintet Solemn Vision, is tangible proof of hard work coming to fruition. Pre-lockdown, the band had already been working on songs that would become the bulk of the album. As the lockdown settled in, they kept working away, fueled by not only the frustrations and difficulties brought on by the pandemic, but by their increasingly impatient fans who wanted new music more than ever. As the world re-opened, SOLEMN VISION embarked on a 3-week tour of the Northeast and entered into an exciting new partnership with Black Lion Records setting them well on the path of bringing their vision to life.
Ranging from punishingly fast to soft and dark, 'Despite The Rise Of The Sun' maintains a rhythmic stasis throughout that becomes the album's message: when faced with the ups and downs of challenge and adversity, finding a sense of balance is vital.
