The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Cover Of Soul Classic '99 Pounds'

(hennemusic) The Black Crowes are sharing an unreleased cover of the Memphis soul classic, "99 Pounds", as the first preview to the upcoming series of reissues of their 1992 album, "The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion."
Originally recorded by Ann Peebles and written by Don Bryant, the song is just one of 14 never-before-released recordings featured in the 2023 editions alongside a remastered version of the original album and a live concert from February 1993.
The follow-up to the Georgia band's 1990 debut, "Shake Your Money Maker", delivered their first No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 with instant classics like "Remedy", "Sting Me", "Thorn In My Pride" and "Hotel Illness."
Due December 1, The Black Crowes will issue the project in multiple formats and packages, including Super Deluxe 4LP and 3CD box sets, a 2 CD Deluxe Edition and a standalone remastered LP version.
Stream the previously-unreleased version of "99 Pounds" here.
Aerosmith Kick Off Peace Out Farewell Tour
The Black Crowes announce Southern Harmony And Musical Companion reissues
The Black Crowes And Darius Rucker To Rock The CMT Awards
The Black Crowes Announce Shake Your Money Maker Live Album
David Lee Roth Shares Unreleased Song 'The Sh*t That Killed Elvis'- KISS Receive Very First Music Keynote To The City In Cleveland- more
Rolling Stones Stream 'Hackney Diamonds'- Duff McKagan Joined By Jerry Cantrell For 'I Just Don't Know'- blink-182 Share 'ANTHEM PART 3' Lyric Video- more
Full 2024 Gulf Coast Jam Lineup Announced- Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus Duet On 'Wrecking Ball'- Mogan Wade Surprise 'Halloween' Song- more
Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago
Road Trip: Mountains of Fun Await in Smyth County, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live in New Buffalo, MI
Live: Depeche Mode Rock Orlando
KISS Receive Very First Music Keynote To The City In Cleveland
Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain Feeling Stronger Following Stroke
Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Guests On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Cover Of Soul Classic '99 Pounds'
Uncle Kracker Delivers Feel Good Single 'Cruising Altitude'
Farside and Don't Sleep Offshoot Calling Hours Release 'Gin Perry' Video
Post Profit Tackle Growing Pains With 'Drug Emporium' Video
Cactus Flowers Announce New Album With 'Stockholm'