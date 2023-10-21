The Rolling Stones Launch 'Hackney Diamonds' With New York Club Show

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones launched their newly-released album, "Hackney Diamonds", with a rare New York club show performance on October 19 and video from the performance has been shared online.
As Rolling Stone notes, the performance at Racket saw Mick Jagger address the crowd as the band hit the stage. "How are you doing?" asked Jagger. "You having a good time? We're going to play old! We're going to play new!"
The Stones opened the show with the 1978 classic, "Shattered", followed by the live premieres new tracks "Angry" and "Whole Wide World", after which they rocked "Tumbling Dice", the new "Bite My Head Off", and vintage "Jumping Jack Flash" before being joined by Lady Gaga on the latest single "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven."
"Hackney Diamonds" marks The Stones first collaboration with New York-born producer and musician Andrew Watt; the 12-track album - which was recorded in various locations around the world - is their first studio set of new material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang."
Stream video from the rare New York club show here.
