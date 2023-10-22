Thorslund Premiere 'Hours To Go' Video

Promo photo

(Effective Immediately) Classic rock-inspired alternative rockers Thorslund have released a music video for their new single, "Hours To Go", a track that comes from the group's self-titled debut.

The album is a non-linear autobiographical rock opera that touches on themes ranging from religious extremism, ostracism, toxic relationships, as well as rebirth, looking for new love, and chasing dreams. The group creates songs that are fun and uplifting, despite the sincere lyrical content and focus on the light at the end of the tunnel, the dawn at the end of the night, and acknowledge that sometimes one must shed an old skin, or burn down the past to achieve truer and greater things on top of the ashes.

Founded by the Thorslund brothers, Jeff (vocals, guitar, bass) and Tom (drums, backing vocals), the co-founders reveal that the new single/video, is "a love song, set during the California wildfires when the smell of fire is in the air. It's about going out and finding love on a Friday night. "

The album was self-produced and engineered by the brothers, and mixed by Nick DiDia (Pearl Jam, Stone Temple Pilots, Dirty Honey).To accurately capture the sound of rock n' roll's heyday the brothers implemented many rare vintage rock n' roll instruments in the recording of the album, including several Kalamazoo-era Gibson guitars, an original 1968 Marshall full stack only a few serial numbers away from Van Halen's famous amp, and 1970 Thermogloss Ludwig drums identical to those John Bonham used in Led Zeppelin.

Originally from southern Ontario Canada, the siblings got their introduction to music early in life from their father who was/is a huge music and Beatles fan and also a bass player/guitarist. Jeff picked up a guitar first around the age of 11, and shortly after recruited Tom to be his drummer. They played in various bands together growing up, releasing several original albums along the way, but due to their very conservative Christian family (Jehovah's Witnesses), they never were able to fully pursue music. Fast forward 25+ years and the brothers have boldly left behind their Jehovah's Witness roots and family to move to LA where they have just completed recording their debut full length album.

The band was influenced by Led Zeppelin, Tom Petty, Thin Lizzy, Van Halen and Soundgarden as well as other legendary artists like Aerosmith, Motley Crue, Queen and AC/DC. The energetic and catchy melodies with explosive energy and positive attitudes fuel the band's goal to make rock 'n roll fun again.

