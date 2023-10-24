Bowl For Ronnie eBay Auction Launched For Eddie Trunk's Celebrity Bowling Team

(Adrenaline) Bidding has begun on eBay for a chance to bowl on the celebrity bowling team captained by broadcast personality Eddie Trunk at the Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling Party on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at PINZ Bowling Center in Studio City, California. Trunk, who is heard on SiriusXM's 103 Faction Talk channel, will once again host the event benefiting the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org).

The auction for a place on Trunk's bowling team has always been met with feverish bidding as musicians such as Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), Jack Black (Tenacious D), Brent Woods (Sebastian Bach); Adam Jones (Tool) and Geezer Butler (Black Sabbath) have been past team members. This year's team members will be announced shortly.

The eBay auction for a place on Eddie Trunk's 2023 team will end on Thursday, November 2 at 4:53PM Pacific time. You can bid to be on Eddie's team here.

An array of music celebrities is planning to join the fun and festivities, among them: Fred Aching (BulletBoys, PowerFlo, Kings of Thrash); Ira Black (Vio-Lence, BulletBoys, Dio Band); Ann Boleyn (Hellion); Calico Cooper (Beasto Blanco/Alice Cooper); Fred Coury (Cinderella); Robbie Crane and Ricky Warwick of Black Star Riders; Phil Demmel (Machine Head, Lamb of God); Jerry Dixon (Warrant); Matt Duncan (DC4); Shawn Duncan (DC4, LA Guns); Bjorn Englen (Dio Band, Soul Sign); Lita Ford; Abby Gennet (Slunt); Tracii Guns and Johnny Martin of LA Guns; Jesse Hughes and Jennie Vee Eagles of Death Metal; DJ Will (KNAC); Terry Ilous (XYZ, Great White); James Lomenzo (Megadeth); Robert Mason (Warrant); Roy Mayorga (Ministry); Sean McNabb (Lynch Mob); Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (Ozzy Osbourne); Marty O'Brien (Daughtry, Lita Ford); Slim Jim Phantom (Stray Cats); Dug Pinnick, (King's X); Robert Sarzo (Hurricane); Brett Scallions (Fuel); drummer Zak St. John; Patrick Stone (Budderside); Marq Torien (BulletBoys); Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth); Chas West (West Bound/ Bonham); Brent Woods (Chevy Metal, Sebastian Bach); Chuck Wright (Alice Cooper, Quiet Riot, Montrose); Simon Wright (Dio Band) and actor Star Fields ("Sons of Anarchy").

The evening of fun, food, and, of course, bowling with rockers and celebrities competing for trophies kicks off at 6:30 PM with open bowling and a VIP pre-party for lane sponsors, celebrities and their guests.

