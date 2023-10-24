Kira Mac Announces Spring 2024 Headline UK Tour

(Noble) Kira Mac is pleased to announce their 12-date Spring 2024 UK Tour. The UK tour starts Thursday April 25th at Leeds Brudenell Social Club and ends at the Stoke Underground on Saturday May 11th.

Kira Mac, the UK's hottest rock sensation, is reinventing the classic genre with a modern twist. Their music bursts with the raw power of old-school rock, fused seamlessly with contemporary flair, soulful melodies, and a generous dose of rock 'n roll attitude.

This dynamic band, a diverse collective of musicians hailing from various corners of the UK, serendipitously crossed paths in the heart of Manchester in 2018. United by a shared passion for crafting authentic music inspired by working-class struggles, they embarked on a journey to create something truly extraordinary.

Kira Mac's influences span the rich tapestry of rock and diverse musical genres. Their unique talent is honed from grassroots beginnings, rooted in an unbridled love for music's eclectic and acoustic dimensions.

Fronted by Rhiannon Hill's powerhouse vocals, and Joe Worrall's blistering guitar skills, the band delivers a fresh take on rock 'n roll songwriting and a distinctive sound. Alex Novakovic (guitar) and Bret Barnes (bass), creating an electrifying rhythm and percussion backbone.

Kira Mac is poised to set UK stages ablaze once again, bringing their electrifying sound to festivals and live shows. Brace yourself for a rock revival like no other, led by the unstoppable force that is Kira Mac!

Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Thursday 25 April 2024

Manchester, Academy

Friday 26 April 2024

Glasgow, Oran Mor

Saturday 27 April 2024

Newcastle, Anarchy Brew Co

Sunday 28 April 2024

Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Thursday 2 May 2024

Southampton, The 1865

Friday 3 May 2024

Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

Saturday 4 May 2024

Norwich, Waterfront Studio

Sunday 5 May 2024

Bristol, Lost Horizon

Wednesday 8 May 2024

Newbury, Arlington Arts

Thursday 9 May 2024

London, Underworld

Friday 10 May 2024

Stoke, Underground

Saturday 11 May 2024

