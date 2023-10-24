Singled Out: Grimzlee's Dark Red Room

Video still

Just in time for Halloween, Grimzlee has just released a new spooky cyberpunk track called "Dark Red Room", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Dark Red Room" is a track that was inspired by memories of waking up really late on Saturday nights as a kid. I would turn on the TV and Toonami would be on. Break Beat was a style of music that they would often use between shows. Thinking back on it, it had a cyberpunk feel. So I wrote a track that felt like a Cyberpunk rock song.

Lyrically, the song deals with being alone and processing your emotions after losing the person you thought would be the one. It can be a haunting and terrifying place in your head. Some would believe this comes from the dark internet lore of "Red Rooms" which deal with torture. This isn't what I had in mind when writing, but the metaphor slowly has become a bit fitting to me, simply because people torture themselves on the inside in these situations. I'm guilty of this self-torture too, which led to creating a song on the topic.

I hope everyone who listens to "Dark Red Room" finds something they appreciate about it, whether it's the instrumental or the lyrics. Although the song isn't happy, I know many people will relate to the situation I sing about. Although I don't want people to relate to the song, I know many will and sometimes people just want to be understood. I hope "Dark Red Room" achieves that.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

