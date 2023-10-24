The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King Extend Metalcore Dropouts Tour

(Atom Splitter) Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada have announced the Winter 2024 leg of the Metalcore Dropouts Tour. The Fall 2023 leg wrapped up last week and the co-headline pairing is so good it needs to keep going!

The Metalcore Dropouts 2nd Semester Tour finds Counterparts returning as support, along with Avoid as openers. Leg 2 kicks off on January 16 in Kansas City and runs through February 24 in Minneapolis.

"When the Metalcore Dropouts tour started out with such a bang, we knew we had to keep the party going for all of the cities that we missed along the way," says TDWP's Jeremy DePoyster. "The shows have been absolutely psychotic and the hangs have been even better, and we are thrilled to be able to bring our buddies in Avoid along this time. These have been the best TDWP shows of our career, and the energy is pure chaos, insanity, and fun. The Second Semester will be nonstop mayhem across North America - do NOT miss this tour!"

"Our time on Metalcore Dropouts was so incredible that we wanted to bring the show to even more cities," says FFAK's Ryan Kirby. "So behold... the second semester!"

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA + FIT FOR A KING ON TOUR:

WITH COUNTERPARTS + AVOID:

1/16 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

1/17 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

1/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

1/20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

1/21 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

1/23 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

1/24 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

1/26 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

1/27 - Huntington, NY - Paramount

1/28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

1/30 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

1/31 - Richmond, VA - The National

2/2 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

2/3 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

2/4 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

2/6 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Ice House

02/7 - Austin, TX - Emo's

2/9 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

2/10 - San Diego, CA - Soma

2/11 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

2/13 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

2/14 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

2/15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

2/16 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

2/17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

2/20 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

2/21 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

2/23 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre

2/24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

