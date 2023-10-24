The Devil Wears Prada and Fit For A King Extend Metalcore Dropouts Tour

(Atom Splitter) Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada have announced the Winter 2024 leg of the Metalcore Dropouts Tour. The Fall 2023 leg wrapped up last week and the co-headline pairing is so good it needs to keep going!
The Metalcore Dropouts 2nd Semester Tour finds Counterparts returning as support, along with Avoid as openers. Leg 2 kicks off on January 16 in Kansas City and runs through February 24 in Minneapolis.
"When the Metalcore Dropouts tour started out with such a bang, we knew we had to keep the party going for all of the cities that we missed along the way," says TDWP's Jeremy DePoyster. "The shows have been absolutely psychotic and the hangs have been even better, and we are thrilled to be able to bring our buddies in Avoid along this time. These have been the best TDWP shows of our career, and the energy is pure chaos, insanity, and fun. The Second Semester will be nonstop mayhem across North America - do NOT miss this tour!"
"Our time on Metalcore Dropouts was so incredible that we wanted to bring the show to even more cities," says FFAK's Ryan Kirby. "So behold... the second semester!"
THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA + FIT FOR A KING ON TOUR:
WITH COUNTERPARTS + AVOID:
1/16 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
1/17 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
1/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
1/20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
1/21 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
1/23 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
1/24 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
1/26 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
1/27 - Huntington, NY - Paramount
1/28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
1/30 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
1/31 - Richmond, VA - The National
2/2 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
2/3 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
2/4 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
2/6 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Ice House
02/7 - Austin, TX - Emo's
2/9 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
2/10 - San Diego, CA - Soma
2/11 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
2/13 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
2/14 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
2/15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
2/16 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
2/17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
2/20 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
2/21 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
2/23 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
2/24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour
Pop Evil Release 'Dead Reckoning (Ft. Fit For A King)'
Fit For A King Announce The Hell We Create Tour
Fit For A King Recruit Jonathan Vigil For 'Times Like These'
Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg- Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'- more
The Last Beatles Song Coming Next Week- The Rolling Stones And Lady Gaga Release 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven' Live Video- more
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics
KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again
Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago
Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg
Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'
Motley Crue Shout At The Devil For 40th Anniversary
Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Go 'The Distance' As New Album Arrives
Mark Tremonti Gets Animated For 'Christmas Morning' Video
Queen Deliver 'A Kind Of Magic' For The Greatest Live
The Gaslight Anthem Deliver History Books With Halloween Themed 'Spider Bites' Video
In This Moment 'Damaged' With Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills