Fit For A King 'Keeping Secrets' With New Video

01-14-2024
Fit For A King have premiered the video for the brand new single "Keeping Secrets," which arrives as the band prepares to hit the road this week to launch the new leg of the Metalcore Dropouts Tour with The Devil Wears Prada.

Frontman Ryan Kirby had this to say about the new single, "'Keeping Secrets' is a song that not only showcases some new elements for the band. It goes back to some of the more popular elements of our older work.

"The song's theme of questioning if people can truly love you, if you don't open up and let them know the real you, is something my adopted daughter has struggled with greatly, and is the inspiration for the song."

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA + FIT FOR A KING ON TOUR:
WITH COUNTERPARTS + AVOID:
1/16 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
1/17 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
1/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
1/20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
1/21 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
1/23 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
1/24 - Albany, NY - Empire Live
1/26 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
1/27 - Huntington, NY - Paramount
1/28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
1/30 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
1/31 - Richmond, VA - The National
2/2 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
2/3 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
2/4 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
2/6 - Corpus Christi, TX - Brewster Street Ice House
02/7 - Austin, TX - Emo's
2/9 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
2/10 - San Diego, CA - Soma
2/11 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
2/13 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
2/14 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
2/15 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
2/16 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
2/17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
2/20 - Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
2/21 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
2/23 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre
2/24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

