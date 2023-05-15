Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour

Tour poster

(Atom Splitter) Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada are thrilled to announce the Fall 2023 Metalcore Dropouts Tour. Counterparts and Landmvrks will serve as support on the run, which kicks off on September 15 in Anaheim and runs through October 19 in Las Vegas.

"We are so stoked to be heading across America with our pals in Fit For A King on the Metalcore Dropouts Tour!," says TDWP's Jeremy DePoyster. "We know how excited everyone is to hear more of Color Decay and we cannot wait to play these songs for you. Our buddies in Counterparts and Landmvrks are absolutely obliterating the metalcore world and we had to have them on the most exciting tour of the fall. We will be bringing the craziest show we've ever played, do not miss this tour!"

"This lineup is a dream," says FFAK's Ryan Kirby. "From top to bottom. Landmvrks are one of the hottest bands in the scene, and Prada and Counterparts are absolute legends."

FIT FOR A KING + THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA ON TOUR:

WITH COUNTERPARTS + LANDMVRKS:

9/15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

9/16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

9/17 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

9/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

9/20 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

9/22 - St Louis, MO - Pop's

9/23 - Chicago, IL - Radius

9/24 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

9/26 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

9/27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

9/28 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

9/29 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

9/30 - Montreal, QC - Olympia

10/1 - Toronto, ON - History

10/3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

10/4 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

10/6 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

10/7 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

10/8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10/10 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

10/11 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

10/13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

10/14 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

10/15 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

10/17 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

10/18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

10/19 -Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

