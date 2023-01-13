Pop Evil Release 'Dead Reckoning (Ft. Fit For A King)'

Cover art

(The Syndicate) Pop Evil have released a visualizer for the third single, "Dead Reckoning (Ft. Fit For A King)" from their upcoming album, "Skeletons", which is due March 17 via MNRK Heavy.

The concept and instrumentals for "Dead Reckoning" were brought to the table by bassist, Joey "Chicago" Walser and co-written with singer, Leigh Kakaty. The producer, WZRD BLD, heard the demo and immediately suggested that Ryan Kirby from Fit for a King would be the perfect fit for a vocal collaboration. In describing the song, the band said, "'Dead Reckoning' is about..a clear and unwavering decision a person makes within themselves."

In discussing the album, frontman Leigh Kakaty said, "This is about us as a band stripping everything down to the bones. It's more uptempo, it's got bigger riffs, and we're trying to capture the energy of our live show."

"But it's also a positive message," he adds. "I know it's a morbid visual, but behind every skeleton, there's a story and something worth talking about. Overall, it's about looking at something in a positive way. And I'm excited for everyone to hear that."

Skeletons see the band once again working with producer Drew Fulk (Disturbed, Papa Roach, Motionless in White), a friend and collaborator on a few previous albums that generated # hits. "With 'Versatile,' we had a bunch of producers, but for this album, we just wanted to work with one person and get back to our roots," says Kakaty. "There's an energy he and I have, and he's been great at helping us build these songs and work around some collective themes."

