Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces New Album With 'The Alchemist' Video

(Royal Avenue) Legendary Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess is pleased to announce his brand new solo album 'Permission To Fly' will be released on September 6th, 2024 via InsideOutMusic. To mark the announcement, he has launched the epic new track 'The Alchemist', with a video by Wayne Joyner.
No stranger to experimentation, known for leading the charge in pushing creative, sonic, and technological boundaries, his latest endeavour, epitomizes this ethos, delving into the complexities of human existence within our multifaceted world.
As Jordan Rudess explains, "The essence of the album is deeply informed by the tumultuous events of 2023-2024, with motifs of peace and anti-violence woven throughout many of the songs."
While some previous releases were true solo pursuits, this time, Rudess assembled a core group of musicians to support and elevate his vision. The album features Jordan alongside That Joe Payne on vocals, Darby Todd (Devin Townsend) on drums & Steve Dadaian on guitar, as well as guest guitar solos from Bastian Martinez.
With the music in capable hands, Rudess wanted to make sure to give the lyrics their proper attention. For that, he turned to a source close to home, his daughter.
"All the lyrics on the album were written by my daughter, Ariana. While I enjoy writing lyrics myself, my primary focus tends to be on the sonic quality of the words. For this album, I wanted to delve deeper and offer something that resonated on a more profound and cerebral level. Ari did an exceptional job."
'Permission To Fly' will be available as Limited CD Digipak & Gatefold 180g 2LP (both incl. bonus material), as well as digitally.
1. The Final Threshold 04:08
2. Into The Lair 09:31
3. Haunted Reverie 05:14
4. The Alchemist 08:36
5. Embers 04:03
6. Shadow of the Moon 05:29
7. Eternal 08:53
8. Footstep in the Snow 04:02
9. Dreamer 05:03
10. Incarnation 03:31 (Bonus Track)
11. Chopin Fm 05:33 (Bonus Track)
