MESA/Boogie Celebrates 40-Year Partnership with Dream Theater's John Petrucci

(Prime PR) In celebration of a partnership that has spanned over 40 years, MESA/Boogie and John Petrucci guitarist, lyricist and founding member of the GRAMMY Award-winning progressive metal band Dream Theater, are proud to announce the new JP-2C 1x12 Combo. The MESA/Boogie JP-2C 1x12 Combo is available now in a limited edition run at authorized MESA/Boogie dealers, and on www.mesaboogie.com.

"When designing the JP-2C with the team at MESA/Boogie, the goal was to build an amp that covers everything while honoring the heritage of its iconic Mark IIC+ predecessor. It offers three channels of authentic Mark IIC+ tones and also includes updated features like Dual Graphic EQs, MIDI, and a CabClone Direct Out that make it the ultimate amplifier for today's guitarists in any situation. The new JP-2C 1x12 Combo incorporates all the features of my JP~2C Head into the classic 1x12 Boogie Combo format. They're great for gigging because they're versatile, loud, and powerful. You don't have to bring a separate head and cabinet to a gig. It's a portable rig!" -JOHN PETRUCCI

The new MESA/Boogie JP-2C 1x12 Combo marks an expansion of MESA's first unlimited production signature amplifier, the JP-2C™ Head. As is the case with John Petrucci's stunning JP Head, this new 1x12 Combo is all MARK IIC+ at heart and packs the same legendary performance of the fabled 100-watt IIC+ as well as all the updates and features of today's JP-2C. All of the headroom, horsepower, and burning Tone is packed into our legendary Boogie® "wolf in sheep's clothing" compact 19" combo format.

Related Stories

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Announces New Album With 'The Alchemist' Video

Dream Theater Announce 40th Anniversary Tour Featuring Return On Mike Portnoy

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Streaming New Single 'Embers'

Mike Portnoy Almost Played With Nickelback

More Dream Theater News