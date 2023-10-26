Singled Out: Divining Rod's King Of The Night

Indie-country rockers Divining Rod just released a new single called "King Of The Night" from their forthcoming "The House Will Always Win" EP. To celebrate we asked Miyuki Furtado to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

'King of the Night', was one of the first songs I wrote during the pandemic. I had been driving around the empty highways, listening to a lot of outlaw and Bakersfield country music while daydreaming of what a Divining Rod song would sound like in a crowded, sweaty honky-tonk. If I remember it right, the bulk of it came to me pretty quickly and was finished in about 20 minutes.

The song is about the excitement of hitting the town on the weekend, tying one on and getting into some stuff. Especially if you're from a small town, like where I'm from, where not much happens. It's also about a sort of monotony that comes over time; doing the same rounds of drinking, listening to the same songs on the jukebox and misbehaving with the same folks. A sort of honky tonk 'Groundhog's Day' if you will.

At the time of recording it, my band had been playing a months long residency on New York's legendary Circle Line cruises. The long sets enable us to fine tune the songs that appeared on our last EP as well as our next EP, 'The House Will Always Win'. So much so, that we recorded thirteen songs in a couple of days. We banged them out mostly live in one room (save for a few overdubs here and there). What you hear on 'King of the Night' is pretty much what we sound like if you saw us on a boat. Or on a porch. Or in a honky-tonk.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

Related Stories

More Divining Rod News