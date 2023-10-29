The Rolling Stones Top UK Charts With Hackney Diamonds

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have topped the UK charts with their latest album, "Hackney Diamonds." The project sold 72,200 chart units in its first week to deliver the band their landmark 14th number 1 album on the Official Albums Chart Top 100 while also debuting atop the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, according to The Official Charts Company.

With two UK chart-toppers, "Hackney Diamonds" enjoys the third biggest week of sales for an album of 2023 so far, behind Lewis Capaldi's "Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent", and Ed Sheeran's "-".

"Hackney Diamonds" marks The Stones first collaboration with New York-born producer and musician Andrew Watt; recorded in various locations around the world, the record features guest appearances by Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Bill Wyman and Elton John.

Get more details and stream a lyric video for "Sweet Sounds Of Heaven" featuring Lady Gaga here.

