Rolling Stones 'Hackney Diamonds' Debuts On U.S. Charts

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have debuted their new album, "Hackney Diamonds", in the US Top 5. According to Billboard, the project enters the Billboard 200 at No. 3 with opening week sales of 101,000 equivalent album units earned; album sales comprise 94,000, SEA units comprise 6,000 (equaling 8.41 million on-demand official streams of the album's songs) and TEA units comprise 1,000.

The album's sales were enhanced by its availability across more than 30 vinyl variants (totaling 36,000 sold), two deluxe boxed sets (with either a branded shirt or a hat, plus a CD), a digipack CD, a CD/blu-ray box set and a standard CD and download album.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

Launched with the lead single "Angry", "Hackney Diamonds" marks The Stones' first collaboration with New York-born producer and musician Andrew Watt; the 12-track album - which was recorded in various locations around the world - features guest appearances by Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, Bill Wyman and Elton John.

Stream the video for "Angry" here.

