American Jetset Treat Fans To 'Hell's Out to Get'

(TAG) American Jetset is creeping out of the shadows this Halloween to raze the earth with their savagely sleazy single, "Hell's Out to Get Ya"!

This haunting Halloween anthem arose from the ashes of an 80s nightmare and is delivered with ghastly aggression and extreme vengeance. The thunderous backbeats, gnarled chords, and blood soaked hooks reveal a dangerously maleficent manifesto - a spectrally distorted testament to monsters everywhere.

The B-side, "Firestarter," ignites into full afterburner. The macabre iconography is surrounded by a a showcase of furious guitars, bludgeoning bass, and razor sharp vocals, all synthesized into a horrifying hell-raiser that you'll have on repeat.

