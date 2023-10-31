Mick Mars Releases Debut Solo Single 'Loyal To The Lie'

(hennemusic) Original Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars has released "Loyal To The Lie" as the debut single from his forthcoming album, "The Other Side Of Mars."

The lead-off track delivers a heavy punch as the introduction to the rocker's solo career. "I wanted to do something that was just big and mean," says Mars with a laugh.

Due February 23, Mars worked with producer and engineer Michael Wagener and is joined on the project by Winger and former Alice Cooper keyboardist Paul Taylor, who, in addition to performing on the record and assisting Mars in co-writing many of the tracks, introduced the guitarist to powerhouse vocalist Jacob Bunton.

"Jacob came into the studio and it was like, bam!" Mars recalls. "And I just said, 'Yeah, he's the guy.' And most of his vocals were one take."

The supporting band was rounded out by Korn drummer Ray Luzier, as well as two additional in-demand Nashville musicians: bassist Chris Collier and singer Brion Gamboa, who contributed lead vocals to two songs, "Undone" and "Killing Breed," both of which, Mars says, "required a little bit more of an angsty, desperation kind of thing. And Brion really came to the table with that."

When Mick Mars stepped back from touring with Motley Crue - the band he co-founded more than 40 years ago - following their massive summer 2022 Stadium Tour, it seemed like the end of an era. Really, it was the beginning of a new one.

"When it comes to my playing, there's the Motley side and the Mars side," the guitarist says. "Either way, I always have a very clear vision of what I want to do."

Get more details and stream the video for "Loyal To The Lie" here.

Related Stories

Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5

Motley Crue's Attorney Speaks Out About Mick Mars Lawsuit

Mick Mars Sues Motley Crue

Motley Crue Replaced Mick Mars With John 5 (2022 In Review)

News > Mick Mars

Share this article: