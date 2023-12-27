As original Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars gears up for the release of his debut solo album, "The Other Side Of Mars", on February 23, 2024, the guitarist says that he also has some material for the follow-up record.
Mars told AXS TV, "I've already got four pretty solid ideas that are a little more - it's not advanced. It's like more in a direction of 'Undone' or something more cinematic, but it's still pretty thick."
Earlier this month, Mars premiered his latest single "Right Side Of Wrong", as the follow-up to his debut solo track "Loyal To The Lie" that arrived on Halloween. Both songs appear on the forthcoming "The Other Side Of Mars" album.
Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5 - 2023 In Review
Motley Crue's Attorney Speaks Out About Mick Mars Lawsuit - 2023 In Review
Mick Mars Shares New Song 'Right Side Of Wrong'
Mick Mars Releases Debut Solo Single 'Loyal To The Lie'
Paramore Take Down Official Website and Wipe Social Media Accounts- Green Day To Rock Small Stage Concert- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reacts To Death Hoaxes and Vows To Return To The Stage- Rolling Stones Score Christmas No. 1- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!
Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Paramore Take Down Official Website and Wipe Social Media Accounts
Green Day To Rock Small Stage Concert
Mick Mars Already Has Material For Second Solo Album
Joe Bonamassa Releases 'Guitar Man' Documentary Free for the Holidays
Metallica Deliver '72 Seasons End Of The Year Drop'
Furnace Fest: The End Of An Era Initial Lineup Announced
Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77 - 2023 In Review
Slash Weighs In On Guns N' Roses Biopic Idea - 2023 In Review