Mick Mars Already Has Material For Second Solo Album

As original Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars gears up for the release of his debut solo album, "The Other Side Of Mars", on February 23, 2024, the guitarist says that he also has some material for the follow-up record.

Mars told AXS TV, "I've already got four pretty solid ideas that are a little more - it's not advanced. It's like more in a direction of 'Undone' or something more cinematic, but it's still pretty thick."

Earlier this month, Mars premiered his latest single "Right Side Of Wrong", as the follow-up to his debut solo track "Loyal To The Lie" that arrived on Halloween. Both songs appear on the forthcoming "The Other Side Of Mars" album.

