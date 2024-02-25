Mick Mars Addresses Working With Motley Crue Again

Mick Mars says in a new interview that he is open to writing music with Motley Crue again, but right now his focus is on working on material that he was unable to make while he was with the band.
Mars released his debut solo album, "The Other Side Of Mars," and promoted the release by appearing on Audacy Check In. During the chat he said, "Well, you know, it took me 40 years 'cause, Motley was priority... and now that I'm retired, I'm just me, you know. I mean, if Motley wanted me to write songs with them again, of course I would.
"But right now, I'm just like me, so I'm writing, and it's not Motley, and it's how I feel, you know, my ideas and my kind of thing and kind of like trying to reinvent myself or bring myself up to date."
