Mick Mars Reveals 'Undone' Video

Original Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars has premiered a music video for his new single "Undone". That track comes from his forthcoming debut solo album, "The Other Side Of Mars".

While Mick's first solo album will be hitting stores on February 23rd, he is already looking forward to his next record. He told AXS TV last month that he already started work on some new material.

He said, "I've already got four pretty solid ideas that are a little more - it's not advanced. It's like more in a direction of 'Undone' or something more cinematic, but it's still pretty thick."

