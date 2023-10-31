.

Remo Drive Get Animated For 'No, There's No Hope For You'

10-31-2023
Remo Drive Get Animated For 'No, There's No Hope For You'

Remo Drive have released an animated video for their brand new single "No, There's No Hope For You." The special visual was created by James Kerr. Epitaph sent over the following details:

Three years after Remo Drive released their self-produced album 'Portrait Of An Ugly Man' - deemed by Under The Radar as the band's "most personal" and "darkest yet" - the brothers from Minnesota are back today with the new single "No, There's No Hope For You."

Maintaining an unflinching sense of self-awareness that has endeared them to many since their start in the mid-2010's, the new track is an indie-rock joyride juxtaposed with melancholy, introspective lyrics that depict a common misconception about love.

The band goes on to explain: "The subject of the song believes that if he finds the "perfect" person, his life will somehow become less painful. In his search for freedom from pain, the character holds others to unattainable standards and neglects his own shortcomings. These practices only serve to isolate the character further and prevent him from forming meaningful connections with people as they actually exist."

Related Stories
Remo Drive Get Animated For 'No, There's No Hope For You'

News > Remo Drive

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Mick Mars Releases Debut Solo Single 'Loyal To The Lie'- The Beatles Announce Peter Jackson Directed 'Now And Then' Video- Taking Back Sunday- more

Reviews

Dokken - Heaven Comes Down

5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics

KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again

Latest News

Mick Mars Releases Debut Solo Single 'Loyal To The Lie'

John 5 Helps Gibson TV Celebrate Halloween On Metal and Monsters

Tarja To Deliver 'Dark Christmas'

Time Spent Driving Releasing First Album Since 2015

Fall Out Boy's Take This to Your Grave Limited Edition Releases Coming

Dave Grohl's The Storyteller Comes To Paperback

ShipRocked Reveal 2024 All-Star Band Lineup

Kirk Hammett Signature 1979 Flying V Released