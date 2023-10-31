Remo Drive Get Animated For 'No, There's No Hope For You'

Remo Drive have released an animated video for their brand new single "No, There's No Hope For You." The special visual was created by James Kerr. Epitaph sent over the following details:

Three years after Remo Drive released their self-produced album 'Portrait Of An Ugly Man' - deemed by Under The Radar as the band's "most personal" and "darkest yet" - the brothers from Minnesota are back today with the new single "No, There's No Hope For You."

Maintaining an unflinching sense of self-awareness that has endeared them to many since their start in the mid-2010's, the new track is an indie-rock joyride juxtaposed with melancholy, introspective lyrics that depict a common misconception about love.

The band goes on to explain: "The subject of the song believes that if he finds the "perfect" person, his life will somehow become less painful. In his search for freedom from pain, the character holds others to unattainable standards and neglects his own shortcomings. These practices only serve to isolate the character further and prevent him from forming meaningful connections with people as they actually exist."

Related Stories

News > Remo Drive