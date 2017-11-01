Al Roker Celebrates Halloween As Willie Nelson

It was part of Today's Halloween tribute to country music, with all of the show's hosts taking on a different country star for their costumes.

Matt Lauer dragged it up as Dolly Parton, Hoda Kotb did the same to be Blake Shelton, Kathie Lee Gifford went as Miley Cyrus, Megyn Kelly dressed as Shania Twain from the 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman" music video and Carson Daly wore a glorious mullet wig as an '90s-era Billy Ray Cyrus.

The show also featured a performance from Blake Shelton, with Billy Ray Cyrus and Shania Twain showing up to talk about their respective upcoming albums. See all of the magnificent looks from the Today Halloween country special here.