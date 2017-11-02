|
Alice Cooper And Foo Fighters Rock As Dave Grohl Hosts Kimmel
.
(hennemusic) Dave Grohl's Halloween guest-hosting slot on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live saw the rocker spend the show dressed as David Letterman before he and the Foo Fighters teamed up with Alice Cooper for a legendary television performance, and video from the October 31 edition of the late night program is streaming online. Grohl sat in during to join a week of guest hosts in place of Kimmel, who is off with his family as they prepare for a second heart surgey on his infant son Billy, who famously underwent his first operation just three days following his birth in April after being diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect. The rocker opened the show in Kimmel's office as himself before appearing for the show's opening monologue in full Letterman regalia - from the Late Night jacket to the grey hair and full beard the broadcasting legend now sports. "I'm Dave Grohl dressed as Dave Letterman sitting in for Jimmy Kimmel," explained Grohl. "It's confusing, I get it, especially if you're home watching right now stoned to the bone." Grohl oversaw the program's 12th Annual Half & Half Halloween Costume Pageant before sitting down to chat with actress Kristen Bell; the pair's conversation led to a rocking live performance mashup of Bell's song, "Do You Want To Build A Snowman?", from "Frozen" with Metallica's "Enter Sandman." Alice Cooper discussed his world tour, live show and an experience meeting Colonel Sanders with Grohl before the pair closed the show with the Foo Fighters for a Halloween medley of Cooper's classic tracks, "The Ballad Of Dwight Fry" and "Killer." Watch the segments from the show here.
Grohl sat in during to join a week of guest hosts in place of Kimmel, who is off with his family as they prepare for a second heart surgey on his infant son Billy, who famously underwent his first operation just three days following his birth in April after being diagnosed with a rare congenital heart defect.
The rocker opened the show in Kimmel's office as himself before appearing for the show's opening monologue in full Letterman regalia - from the Late Night jacket to the grey hair and full beard the broadcasting legend now sports.
"I'm Dave Grohl dressed as Dave Letterman sitting in for Jimmy Kimmel," explained Grohl. "It's confusing, I get it, especially if you're home watching right now stoned to the bone."
Grohl oversaw the program's 12th Annual Half & Half Halloween Costume Pageant before sitting down to chat with actress Kristen Bell; the pair's conversation led to a rocking live performance mashup of Bell's song, "Do You Want To Build A Snowman?", from "Frozen" with Metallica's "Enter Sandman."
Alice Cooper discussed his world tour, live show and an experience meeting Colonel Sanders with Grohl before the pair closed the show with the Foo Fighters for a Halloween medley of Cooper's classic tracks, "The Ballad Of Dwight Fry" and "Killer." Watch the segments from the show here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Says Cancer Will Probably Return
• U2 Announce New Album And North American Tour
• Alice Cooper And Foo Fighters Rock As Dave Grohl Hosts Kimmel
• Metallica Stream Video Of Classic Song Performance From Glasgow
• The Dead Daisies Get Animated For New Music Video
• All Time Low Release 'Good Times' Music Video
• John Lee Hooker 100th Birthday Brings Box Set Grammy Exhibition
• Dave Davies, Kansas and Foghat Lead Rock Cruise Lineup
• Black Sabbath Legend Turned Down Eminem Collaboration Request
• Metallica Play Queen Classic In Manchester
• David Gilmour's Rare Television Appearance Goes Online
• Deep Purple Preview Forthcoming Documentary
• Singled Out: Crown of Pity's Leviathan
• Weezer Rock Late Night TV and Rivers Cuomo Chides Picky Fans
• N.E.R.D Recruit Rihanna For New Comeback Single 'Lemon'
• Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Rumored To Be Back Together
• Nicki Minaj Addresses Beef Rumors Over 'Motor Sport' and Cardi B
• Blake Shelton Releases New Gwen Stefani-Inspired Song 'Turnin' Me On'
• Taylor Swift Reveals Writing Process For 'Gorgeous' in New Video
• Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Whole Lotta Woman' On Jimmy Fallon
• Josh Groban Was Close To Scene Of NYC Terror Attack
• Tegan and Sara Will Star in New 'Archie' Comic Book
• Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Go 'Toy Story' for Halloween
• Drake Cruises The Airport On Motorized OVO Suitcase
• Jessie James Decker Shares Gender Reveal Video
• Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Recall Their First Date
• Why The Backstreet Boys Rooted for Houston Astros In World Series
• Sam Smith Talks New Album 'The Thrill of It All'
• Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Rumored Break Up
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.