Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Josh Groban Was Close To Scene Of NYC Terror Attack
11-02-2017
.
Josh Groban

(Radio.com) Singer Josh Groban was running with his dog just a half block from the site where the terrorist who mowed down bikers and pedestrians was shot by police.

"Oh my God I just heard gunshots and ran with my dog. Downtown. F—," tweeted Groban. "I hope everyone's ok," he added. "Was half a block from me, didn't see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off. Be safe with your kids out there. I'm shaking. That's the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting."

As New Yorkers were out in the streets for Halloween festivities, a man drove a vehicle onto a bike path in Manhattan killing eight people and injuring twelve (via CBS News). After his rampage, he emerged from the vehicle with a pellet gun and a paintball gun and was shot in the abdomen by law officers.

In the wake of the worst terror attack in the city since 9/11, artists took to social media to share messages of love and support for the city. See all the posts here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Josh Groban Music, DVDs, Books and more

Josh Groban T-shirts and Posters

More Josh Groban News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Josh Groban Was Close To Scene Of NYC Terror Attack

Josh Groban Releases New Song 'Dust and Ashes' From Broadway Debut

Josh Groban Releases 'Anthem' Video

Josh Groban To Sing The National Anthem at The Kentucky Derby


More Stories for Josh Groban

Josh Groban Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots May Reveal New Singer At Special Show- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Says Cancer Will Probably Return- U2 Announce New Album And Tour- more

Black Sabbath Legend Turned Down Eminem Collaboration Request- Metallica Play Queen Classic In Manchester- David Gilmour's Rare Television Appearance Goes Online- more

Linkin Park Tribute Chester Bennington With 'Looking For An Answer'- Metallica Do Surprise Cover Of Oasis' 'Don't Look Back in Anger'- Dave Grohl Hosting Halloween Kimmel- more

Page Too:
Harry Styles Slips On Tossed Kiwi During 'Kiwi' Song Performance- N.E.R.D Recruit Rihanna For New Comeback 'Lemon'- Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Rumored Back Together- more

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Rumored Break Up- Blake Shelton Releases Nostalgic New Song 'I Lived It'- Cardi B AndMigos' Offset Get Engaged In Onstage Proposal- more

Ed Sheeran Reschedules Tour Dates Following Accident- Man Shot Outside Of Jason Aldean Concert In MS- Blake Shelton Releases New Song 'At the House'- Thomas Rhett- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Stone Temple Pilots May Reveal New Singer At Special Show

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Says Cancer Will Probably Return

U2 Announce New Album And North American Tour

Alice Cooper And Foo Fighters Rock As Dave Grohl Hosts Kimmel

Metallica Stream Video Of Classic Song Performance From Glasgow

The Dead Daisies Get Animated For New Music Video

All Time Low Release 'Good Times' Music Video

John Lee Hooker 100th Birthday Brings Box Set Grammy Exhibition

Dave Davies, Kansas and Foghat Lead Rock Cruise Lineup

Singled Out: JIBE's Release

Black Sabbath Legend Turned Down Eminem Collaboration Request

Metallica Play Queen Classic In Manchester

David Gilmour's Rare Television Appearance Goes Online

Deep Purple Preview Forthcoming Documentary

Singled Out: Crown of Pity's Leviathan

Weezer Rock Late Night TV and Rivers Cuomo Chides Picky Fans

• more

Page Too News Stories
Harry Styles Slips On Tossed Kiwi During 'Kiwi' Song Performance

N.E.R.D Recruit Rihanna For New Comeback Single 'Lemon'

Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Rumored To Be Back Together

Nicki Minaj Addresses Beef Rumors Over 'Motor Sport' and Cardi B

Blake Shelton Releases New Gwen Stefani-Inspired Song 'Turnin' Me On'

Taylor Swift Reveals Writing Process For 'Gorgeous' in New Video

Kelly Clarkson Performs 'Whole Lotta Woman' On Jimmy Fallon

Josh Groban Was Close To Scene Of NYC Terror Attack

Tegan and Sara Will Star in New 'Archie' Comic Book

Justin Timberlake And Jessica Biel Go 'Toy Story' for Halloween

Drake Cruises The Airport On Motorized OVO Suitcase

Jessie James Decker Shares Gender Reveal Video

Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Recall Their First Date

Why The Backstreet Boys Rooted for Houston Astros In World Series

Sam Smith Talks New Album 'The Thrill of It All'

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Rumored Break Up

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene

Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers

Kylie Odetta - Undertow

Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!

Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad

Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance

Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village

Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)

Staring Into Nothing - Power

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.