Josh Groban Announces Harmony Summer Tour

Josh Groban has announced that he will be returning to the road for Harmony Summer 2022 tour that will feature the first live dates in support of his latest album, "Harmony."

Special guests joining him on this tour are the legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band as well as violinist/singer Lucia Micarelli, and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward.

The tour will be held at mainly outdoor venues and will kick off on Friday, June 17th in Detroit, MI at the Pine Knob Music Theater and visit over 25 cities across the country before wrapping up at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, August 2nd.

"After far too long feeling torn away from my favorite part of my musical life, live performance, it is with huge excitement and gratitude to announce that I'll be back doing what I do best and love most with the Harmony Tour," says Groban. "It will be more than a concert for me...it will be a celebration of connection with my friends, fans and colleagues who have been my anchors during the last couple of years and during the course of my career. I hope you'll join us for these beautiful nights of music."

6/17/22 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater

6/18/22 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

6/21/22 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

6/23/22 - Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

6/25/22 - Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/26/22 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/28/22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

6/29/22 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

7/1/22 - Darien, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/2/22 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/5/22 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For the Arts

7/6/22 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

7/8/22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/9/22 - Holmdel, NJ - P.N.C Bank Arts Center

7/12/22 - Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center

7/13/22 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

7/15/22 - Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Park Amphitheater

7/16/22 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain

7/18/22 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

7/19/22 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater (Quarry)

7/21/22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

7/22/22 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theater

7/24/22 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheater (with The Colorado Symphony)*

7/27/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena^

7/29/22 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater

7/30/22 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

8/2/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek

