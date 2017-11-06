Phillip Phillips Announces New Album And Tour Dates

"I'm excited to show people who the new Phillip is," Phillips said of the new album in a press statement. "These songs tell the stories about the past three years – all the good, all the bad, all the sad, all the happy. I promise this next release is worth the wait."

Phillips will follow the new album release with a tour, which launches in Cherokee, NC, on Feb. 9. Fan pre-sale for tickets begins Monday at 12pm EST with general ticket on-sale beginning next Friday, November 10. Get more ticket information here. See the tour itinerary and check out "Magnetic" here.