Singled Out: Evil Invaders' Broken Dreams In Isolation 11-13-2017

. Evil Invaders recently released their new album "Feed Me Violence" and to celebrate we asked vocalist and guitarist Joe to tell us about the song "Broken Dreams In Isolation." Here is the story: The last few years I have lived in a total rush. While when I was younger I took my time to enjoy every moment I lived, lately it seems that the older I get, the faster the years are passing by and every day is filled with a list of stuff I still need to do. My mind has no rest and sometimes it feels like I'm constantly trying to keep my head above the water as I'm swimming against a strong current. This song was written in a moment when there was a lot of stuff on my mind. We were having some member changes within the band and it felt like my dreams were falling apart and I had to use all my strength to keep this sh*t alive. At the same time I was having a hard time trying to combine the band with the relationship I was in because both of these things were consuming all my time. Not losing control and keeping my head up were essential to be able to get through all of this. So it felt like I took all the negative feelings and memories of better times, my weak spots so to say, and stored them in a box in the attic of my mind. I didn't want to feel desperate or to compare the situation I was in with nice memories because it would distract me from achieving my goal and getting my life back on track. Of course I was repressing a lot of emotions and I knew this would take it's toll at some moment in the future but it just wasn't allowed to happen right now. "Suspended re-animation of broken dreams in isolation" refers to the dreams and feelings that were stored in the attic so to say. I chose to post-pone the reopening of that box but how long will the tape that keeps it closed hold? How long can I keep it under control? I would need some time on my own to deal with the suppressed anger that's burning inside of me but I can't seem to find my peace of mind anymore... Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here! advertisement

