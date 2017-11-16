|
2018 Vans Warped Tour Will Be A Farewell Run
(Radio.com) It's truly the end of an era. The long-running rock festival Vans Warped Tour has announced that 2018 will marks its farewell run after 24 years. The influential tour helped launch the careers of such major acts as Paramore, A Day To Remember, Sleeping With Sirens and Pierce The Veil. While 2018 will be the tour's final bow, Lyman hints at something big happening in 2019 to mark the tour's 25th year. "The enduring spirit of the Vans Warped Tour remains as bright as ever, continuing to inspire creativity and ambition in new and exciting ways as we prepare for a 25th anniversary celebration in 2019," he revealed. "I truly look forward to seeing as many of you as possible during this final cross country run, and getting to thank you for your support on this wild adventure. Until then, take care and be safe." The acts and venues have yet to be announced, but dates for the last Vans Warped Tour have been shared. See them here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
