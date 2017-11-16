Singled Out: Father Mountain's Hallelujah 11-16-2017

. Father Mountain just released their debut full length album "Apartment Living" and to celebrate we asked Zane Martin to tell us about the song "Hallelujah." Here is the story: "Hallelujah" was originally an acoustic song I wrote while living in Oklahoma City back in 2011. I was struggling to come to terms with my parent's divorce, my mother's mental health and personally nursing an intense relationship with psychedelics trying to cope with it all. I remember writing it as a critique on what I viewed as my father's hypocrisy in getting remarried only months after the divorce and his insistence that all I needed was to have faith. I was young, angry and completely at a loss as to what to do with it all.



When we began writing Apartment Living, we revisited "Hallelujah." The guys had heard it often when we first met, playing it wildly to our close friends in coffee shops. I don't remember what made us decide to revisit Hallelujah as a full band, and as the music was forming it became clear that something in me had shifted. Yelling the original lyrics at the top of my lungs at practice, I realized all that anger I had once felt had subsided. In that time between its inception and the current my family and I have since been reconnected, and I had been softened through their love, and the love of other who I had met along the way.



We reworked the song,

shared ideas, shared lyrics;

Argued, bargained and compromised.

We wrote a song we love to listen to as much as I hope you will love hearing it.



What resulted, to me, felt like a new step for us as a band and as friends. The song is personally one of my favorites on Apartment Living and to play live. While this doesn't give you much insight in to the meaning of the lyrics in the current state of "Hallelujah," these are the defining moments that breathed life in to the final cut.



Thanks for having us,



Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself as you watch the video here and learn more about the band right here!

