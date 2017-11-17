Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lou Reed's Unexpected Musical Passions Revealed
11-17-2017
.
(Gibson) Lou Reed's philosophical outlook - both in his life and in his music - is generally regarded as dark and gritty. But according to his recent biographer, the punk pioneer had a soft spot for lighter fare.

"He loved pop music and that was true [although he] wasn't always doing that, by any means," says Anthony DeCurtis, speaking with NPR. "But he was taking pop elements. On the first Velvet Underground record, if you listen to a track like "There She Goes Again," he lifts Marvin Gaye's "Hitch Hike" for the riff. There's an element of loving what pop music is and all of those teenage emotions. Lou's deep, passionate love of doo-wop and that kind of adolescent 'swept-away-on-the-wings-of-love' … it was a very essential emotion for him and it remained that way."

DeCurtis also revealed that Reed felt ambivalent about the commercial success of his biggest hit, 1972's "Walk on the Wild Side." "He saw himself as an artist and he saw himself as wanting to do serious things and take left turns and go in new directions," says DeCurtis. "So the degree to which the record company was like, 'Oh great, we got a hit, now let's do Take Another Walk On The Wild Side, or Walk On The Wild Side Again,' that kind of irritated him." Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Lou Reed Music, DVDs, Books and more

Lou Reed T-shirts and Posters

More Lou Reed News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Lou Reed's Unexpected Musical Passions Revealed

Bob Seger Streaming His New Lou Reed Cover 'Busloads Of Faith'

Massive Lou Reed Box Set To Be Released

Lou Reed's Final Project Being Released This Fall

Metallica's James Hetfield Proud Of Lou Reed Collaboration

Metal Supergroup Teenage Time Killers Announce One-Off Show

Supergroup Teenage Time Killers Stream Song Featuring Neil Fallon

David Bowie Thinks Metallica Album Was Lou Reed's Masterpiece

Lou Reed Inducted Into Rock Hall

In The Studio Celebrate Lou Reed Rock Hall Induction With Rare Interview


More Stories for Lou Reed

Lou Reed Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters- Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year- A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video- more

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song- Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl- Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'- more

A Perfect Circle Star On Fan Ejection Controversy and New Album- KISS' Gene Simmons Streams 'Hand of Fate' From Box Set- Nickelback 'The Betrayal (Act III)' Video- more

Page Too:
Drake Confronts Fan He Sees Groping Woman At Concert- Nicki Minaj Attempts to 'Break the Internet' With Explicit Magazine Cover- Blake Shelton Declared 'Sexiest Man Alive'- more

Jason Aldean Relives Las Vegas Shooting In Interview- Taylor Swift Makes Emotional Surprise 'Fallon' Appearance- Brad Paisley Announces New Weekend Warrior Tour Leg- more

Carrie Underwood Breaks Her Wrist In Fall- Taylor Swift Announces North American Stadium Tour- Camila Cabello Releases 'Havana' Remix Featuring Daddy Yankee- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters

The Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year

A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video

U2 Stream New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Foo Fighters Announce New Dates For 2018

Fleetwood Mac Expanding Self Titled Album With Deluxe Reissue

Portugal. the Man Stripped-Down For 'Feel it Still'

Lou Reed's Unexpected Musical Passions Revealed

AC/DC Dominates Airbourne Guitarist's Favorite Solos List

Coldplay Perform Iconic Latin American Song In Argentina

Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song

Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl

Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'

Halestorm and Stone Sour Announce North American Tour

Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker's Cause Of Death Revealed

Singled Out: Father Mountain's Hallelujah

• more

Page Too News Stories
Drake Confronts Fan He Sees Groping Woman At Concert

Nicki Minaj Attempts to 'Break the Internet' With Explicit Magazine Cover

Blake Shelton Declared The 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Pink's 'Carpool Karaoke' Appearance Goes Online

Taylor Swift Goes Behind The Scenes of 'Delicate'

Carrie Underwood Shares Update After Wrist-Breaking Fall

Eddie Montgomery To Continue Making Music After Troy Gentry's Death

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Preview Steve Aoki Collaboration

Chance the Rapper Leads 'SNL' Dance-Off In New Promo Clip

Maren Morris Releases Message of Thanks to Fans

Demi Lovato Reveals Clip Of New Song With Luis Fonsi

Vince Staples and Tyler the Creator Announce Tour

Jason Aldean Relives Las Vegas Shooting In New Interview

Taylor Swift Makes Emotional Surprise 'Fallon' Appearance

Brad Paisley Announces New Weekend Warrior Tour Leg

Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch Added to Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.