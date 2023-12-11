AC/DC Approached Iggy Pop About Becoming Their Singer - 2023 In Review

AC/DC Approached Iggy Pop About Becoming Their Singer was a top 23 story of Jan 2023: It would have been one of rock music's most unusual pairings, joining the likes of Metallica teaming up with Lou Reed for "Lu Lu"- Iggy Pop fronting AC/DC.
Pop revealed in a new interview about his new album, "Every Loser", that AC/DC's manager once asked if he was interested in becoming the singer of the legendary hard rock band.
Iggy told The New York Times, "They had a manager many years ago, when I hadn't reformed The Stooges, I hadn't moved to England. And this guy said, 'Are you interested in joining AC/DC?' They were looking for a singer."
He did not elaborate as to when this conversation took place and if it was when the group was looking to find a new vocalist following the tragic death of Bon Scott in early 1980.
Guns N' Roses and Red Hot Chili Peppers Stars Help Iggy Pop Rock Late Night TV
AC/DC Approached Iggy Pop About Becoming Their Singer
Iggy Pop Teams With Andrew Watt For 'Every Loser' Album
Iggy Pop, Descendents Destination Chaos Lineup
Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour- Slipknot 25th Anniversary Tour- Dave Mustaine Sets Record Straight - more
David Lee Roth Streams New Song 'Talking Christmas Blues'- Joe Bonamassa Shares Free Christmas Album- Bruce Springsteen- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena
Foo Fighters Add Dates To 2024 North American Tour
Slipknot Announce Dates For 25th Anniversary Tour
Dave Mustaine Sets Record Straight About Megadeth Song
Exit Eden Cover Journey Classic 'Separate Ways'
Green Day Share 'Dilemma' Video
Queen Salute Friends On The Greatest Live
Sarah McLachlan Announces The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour
Singled Out: The Effens' Someone's Gonna Get You