Country Music Legend Mel Tillis Dead at 85

According to a statement made by his publicist, the musician battled intestinal issues and reportedly suffered respiratory failure. Tillis is survived by his partner Kathy DeMonaco and six kids

Known for iconic songs like "Coca-Cola Cowboy" and "I Ain't Never," Tillis is a Country Music Hall of Famer who was awarded "Entertainer of the Year" at the 1976 CMA Awards. Read more here.