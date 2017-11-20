Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Lindsay Ell Exiting To Tour With Brad Paisley
11-20-2017
.
Lindsay Ell

(Radio.com) Lindsay Ell has been enjoying her time on the road this year with Brad Paisley and his Weekend Warrior Tour and she couldn't be more excited to rejoin the singer next year.

"Brad Paisley is arguably one of the coolest, I mean, he is one of the best guitar players in the world," Ell gushes to Radio.com. "The fact that we've been able to tour with him all year has been amazing to me. It's been so inspiring to watch him do what he does. The fact that we just released a bunch more tour dates is really exciting."

Ell shares that Paisley is a guitar nerd like herself and often shares his new amps and guitar pedals with her to test out. "Brad is so generous and so open. He has amps or new guitar pedals that he wants to check out so he'll invite us on stage at soundcheck and we can all try them out and live in guitar nerd world together for a minute," she says. "It's been so much fun being out on the road with him. Nothing makes a girl stand on her toes than trading guitar licks with Brad Paisley on stage every night." Read more here.

