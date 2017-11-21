Butch Walker Gets Into The Christmas Spirit By Accident

Butch explains, "Hello and good day to you all, friends! The elves over at my management company have asked me to put together a little message for you guys to let you in on some cool news... We kinda, mistakenly made a Holiday record. Yep.. That's right.. We gathered into the studio one day, to work up a bunch of fun and silly holiday songs for a caroling party, someone accidentally hit the 'record' button and the microphones captured what we like to consider a pretty light-hearted, intoxicated romp of holiday cheer for all of you to hear.

"We thought it was too good and too fun not to share it with the World. So we bring you, Over The Holidays (And Under The Influence), a holiday full-length album for you! This is the ultimate holiday gift and also a great thing to put on at parties and let it humor you with altered versions of some of the classics for young and old alike!

"This is officially my first ever Holiday full-length album and i couldn't be more ecstatic with it. There's been so much awful hate and negativity in this world as of late, that we felt like the right thing to do was ring in some holiday laughs and cheers this year. Here's how to get the album for your very own (including very limited vinyl that ships immediately). Plus, the artwork elfin' rules... See what i did there?

"Happy Holidays and best wishes everybody, Butch and the band". Check it out here.