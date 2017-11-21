Singled Out: Shatterproof's Definition Of Fine 11-21-2017

. Violin-based Alternative rockers Shatterproof have released their single "Definition Of Fine", which comes from their new self-titled EP. To celebrate we asked Frontman Branson Hoog to tell us about the song. Here is the story: The current lineup for Shatterproof has been together for about 6 years now. The past six years have been full of relationships, good and bad, high points, low points, and everything in-between. We have written songs about every obvious concept an ego rock band could come up with. One thing that we have prided ourselves on is always challenging ourselves to make something that is completely unique from anything we have made thus far… After so many years of writing breakup songs, I felt it was time to find some fresh inspiration. At the time, I was going through a personal battle, my annual "im-so-sick-of-how-social-media/my-phone-runs-my-life" cleanse. I can't stand how many hours I have given to this little machine. I will never get that time back! The first thing I do when I wake up: check my phone. The last thing I do before going to bed: check my phone. So every year or so I get sick of it and give up social media for a month or two. Unfortunately, time lost isn't the worst part… My self-worth is very much relying on our numbers. Shatterproof has become the coolest thing about me. It's like I am an average-joe during the day, and a rockstar at night. Despite how "famous" we may or may not be, my ego is extremely involved with being that 'cool lead singer guy'. When the band posts a photo or releases a music video, I hover over my phone like an addict, refreshing the app and holding my breath, hoping to hit the appropriate likes/favorites/views etc. When the numbers are good, my ego feels good. But when the numbers aren't there, I am overwhelmed with insecurity. That is what the Definition of Fine is about. It is about how people feel they can't eat without showing the world that they're eating the best food. Can't enjoy a vacation without showing off what an elegant lifestyle they live. Humans aren't perfect… Or at least any of the ones I have met. But we all have an immeasurable need to make sure we appear unflawed. I included a line in the song that reads: "god I'm so awkward, what do I do with my hands? I wish your fingers would fill them, until the silence would end" When everyone comes across as perfect, I find myself crushing on a girl, then immediately reminding myself that she's perfect… and I'm me. When I'm in public and I am uncomfortable I just pull out my phone; much easier to retreat into my phone than to walk up to a stranger and introduce myself. Some days I can overcome this social anxiety, and sometimes I can't. Maybe this is just a personal battle, but I have a feeling its not. I think the Definition of Fine is very relatable to everyone in this digital age. And whether or not you like our music, I would strongly recommend looking up from the phone sometimes, there's a lot of life to soak up. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here! advertisement

