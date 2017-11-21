Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Shatterproof's Definition Of Fine
11-21-2017
.
Shatterproof

Violin-based Alternative rockers Shatterproof have released their single "Definition Of Fine", which comes from their new self-titled EP. To celebrate we asked Frontman Branson Hoog to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

The current lineup for Shatterproof has been together for about 6 years now. The past six years have been full of relationships, good and bad, high points, low points, and everything in-between. We have written songs about every obvious concept an ego rock band could come up with. One thing that we have prided ourselves on is always challenging ourselves to make something that is completely unique from anything we have made thus far… After so many years of writing breakup songs, I felt it was time to find some fresh inspiration.

At the time, I was going through a personal battle, my annual "im-so-sick-of-how-social-media/my-phone-runs-my-life" cleanse. I can't stand how many hours I have given to this little machine. I will never get that time back! The first thing I do when I wake up: check my phone. The last thing I do before going to bed: check my phone. So every year or so I get sick of it and give up social media for a month or two. Unfortunately, time lost isn't the worst part… My self-worth is very much relying on our numbers. Shatterproof has become the coolest thing about me. It's like I am an average-joe during the day, and a rockstar at night. Despite how "famous" we may or may not be, my ego is extremely involved with being that 'cool lead singer guy'. When the band posts a photo or releases a music video, I hover over my phone like an addict, refreshing the app and holding my breath, hoping to hit the appropriate likes/favorites/views etc. When the numbers are good, my ego feels good. But when the numbers aren't there, I am overwhelmed with insecurity.

That is what the Definition of Fine is about.

It is about how people feel they can't eat without showing the world that they're eating the best food. Can't enjoy a vacation without showing off what an elegant lifestyle they live. Humans aren't perfect… Or at least any of the ones I have met. But we all have an immeasurable need to make sure we appear unflawed. I included a line in the song that reads:

"god I'm so awkward, what do I do with my hands? I wish your fingers would fill them, until the silence would end"

When everyone comes across as perfect, I find myself crushing on a girl, then immediately reminding myself that she's perfect… and I'm me. When I'm in public and I am uncomfortable I just pull out my phone; much easier to retreat into my phone than to walk up to a stranger and introduce myself. Some days I can overcome this social anxiety, and sometimes I can't. Maybe this is just a personal battle, but I have a feeling its not. I think the Definition of Fine is very relatable to everyone in this digital age. And whether or not you like our music, I would strongly recommend looking up from the phone sometimes, there's a lot of life to soak up.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!

advertisement

Shatterproof Music, DVDs, Books and more

Shatterproof T-shirts and Posters

More Shatterproof News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Shatterproof's Definition Of Fine


More Stories for Shatterproof

Shatterproof Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Hospitalized- Van Halen Calls Out Alleged Online Imposter- AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Tributes Malcolm Young- Stone Temple Pilots- more

AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64- Linkin Park Preview Upcoming 'One More Light Live' Release- Evanescence's Amy Lee Wins Best Song Award- more

Gene Simmons Receives Lifelong Ban From Fox News Headquarters- Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year- A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video- more

Page Too:
Morrissey Has Different View Of Kevin Spacey Controversy- Selena Gomez Releases 'Wolves' Music Video- Beyonce Tops Taylor Swift As Highest-Paid Woman In Music- more

Country Music Legend Mel Tillis Dead at 85- Meek Mill Set To Receive A New Bail Hearing- Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Back Together?- Eminem 'Saturday Night Live'- more

Up and Coming Rapper Lil Peep Dead at 21- Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence- Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Hospitalized

Van Halen Calls Out Alleged Online Imposter

AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Tributes Malcolm Young

Video Of Stone Temple Pilots Featuring New Singer Released

Guns N' Roses Returning To The Jungle For Tour Leg Finale

Singled Out: Shatterproof's Definition Of Fine

Marilyn Manson Shares Cover Of Charles Manson's 'Sick City'

Butch Walker Gets Into The Christmas Spirit By Accident

Paramore Release Zac Farro Directed 'Fake Happy' Video

Black Country Communion Release 'Sway' Video

Alt-Rock Radio Returns To New York City

R.E.M. Share Footage From Only 'Automatic for the People' Concert

AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64

Linkin Park Preview Upcoming 'One More Light Live' Release

Evanescence's Amy Lee Wins Best Song Award For 'Speak To Me'

The Eagles Release 'Hotel California' Anniversary Reissue Promo Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Morrissey Has Different View Of Kevin Spacey Controversy

Selena Gomez Releases 'Wolves' Music Video

Beyonce Tops Taylor Swift As Highest-Paid Woman In Music

Imagine Dragons And Khalid Mash Up 'Thunder' and 'Young Dumb & Broke'

Rihanna Features On Three 'Vogue Paris' Covers

Blake Shelton Pays Tribute To Country Legend Mel Tillis

Pink And Kelly Clarkson Open AMAs with R.E.M.'s 'Everybody Hurts'

Chris Stapleton Streams New Song 'Tryin' to Untangle My Mind'

Black Eyed Peas Releasing First-Ever Augmented Reality App

Bebe Rexha Performs With Florida Georgia Line

Flo Rida Debuts New Song 'Hola' Featuring Maluma

Justin Bieber Plays Imaginary Boyfriend in T-Mobile Ad

Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Vans Warped Tour Roots

Country Music Legend Mel Tillis Dead at 85

Meek Mill Set To Receive A New Bail Hearing

Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Back Together?

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

Powerman 5000 - New Wave

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.