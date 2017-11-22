|
Angelica Hale Honored to Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade
.
(Radio.com) Ten-year-old Angelica Hale, runner-up on the latest season of America's Got Talent, is getting ready to perform for her biggest audience yet: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "It's such an honor to sing at it and I'm very excited," the young singer gushed. Even though she didn't win the TV talent show, Angelica's thankful for the opportunity she gained by competing on America's Got Talent. 'AGT has really helped me face bigger audiences and it just helped my fears just go away," she explained. The talented performer has a lot to be thankful for — especially her mom, Eva Hale. Four years ago, she donated a kidney to her daughter after she had she experienced organ failure. "Now she's a part of me," Angelica beamed when asked if she feels closer to her mother after the procedure. Read more here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
