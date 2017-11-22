Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery
11-22-2017
.
Selena Gomez

(Radio.com) Over the summer, Selena Gomez underwent kidney transplant surgery thanks to a donation from her close friend Francia Raisa. After the American Music Awards (where Selena made her big comeback to the stage) she attended the Lupus Research Alliance Annual Gala in New York City and spoke about her "life-or-death" health crisis.

"I am really honored to be here with all of you guys tonight, my Lupus community," she said. "As many of you know, or might now know, I was diagnosed with lupus about five or six years ago."

"I've been speaking out about my situation to raise awareness about the disease," she continued. "After undergoing so many tests to monitor my kidneys my doctors told me I have lupus nephritis, one of those complications from lupus. They said I would be needing a kidney transplant."

On the other side of the major medical procedure, Selena says she's on the mend. Lately, she's been promoting her single "Wolves," a collaboration with EDM producer Marshmello.

"One of my best friends gave me her kidney and it was the ultimate gift of life," she concluded. "And I am doing quite well now." Watch brief clips from Selena's speech here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Selena Gomez Music, DVDs, Books and more

Selena Gomez T-shirts and Posters

More Selena Gomez News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery

Selena Gomez Releases 'Wolves' Music Video

Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Back Together?

Selena Gomez And Marshmello Release 'Wolves' Video

Selena Gomez Surprises High School Students

Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Rumored To Be Back Together

Selena Gomez and the Weeknd Rumored Break Up

Selena Gomez Gives First Interview Since Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez and Marshmello Release 'Wolves'


More Stories for Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young- Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour- Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover- more

Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Hospitalized- Van Halen Calls Out Alleged Online Imposter- AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Tributes Malcolm Young- Stone Temple Pilots- more

AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64- Linkin Park Preview Upcoming 'One More Light Live' Release- Evanescence's Amy Lee Wins Best Song Award- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Has Already Sold 1.2 Million Copies of 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery- Pink Recruits Channing Tatum For Video- more

Morrissey Has Different View Of Kevin Spacey Controversy- Selena Gomez Releases 'Wolves' Music Video- Beyonce Tops Taylor Swift As Highest-Paid Woman In Music- more

Country Music Legend Mel Tillis Dead at 85- Meek Mill Set To Receive A New Bail Hearing- Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Back Together?- Eminem 'Saturday Night Live'- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young

Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour

KISS' Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover

Geezer Butler Looking Towards Music Life After Black Sabbath

U2 Streaming New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Singled Out: Jacob Cade's What's Your Problem

David Bowie, McCartney and Johnny Winter Guitars Being Auctioned

Queen, Rush and Doors Lead Record Store Day Offerings

Noel Gallagher Questions Radiohead's Rock Cred

Anthrax Announce Double Disc Album Reissues

Gary Clark Jr. Performs His Cover Of Beatles Classic Live

Neil Young Plans Tiny Special Acoustic 'Homecoming' Show

Black Sabbath Legend Bill Ward Hospitalized

Van Halen Calls Out Alleged Online Imposter

AC/DC Frontman Brian Johnson Tributes Malcolm Young

Video Of Stone Temple Pilots Featuring New Singer Released

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Has Already Sold 1.2 Million Copies of 'Reputation'

Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery

Vic Mensa Adds String Section For 'The Late Show' Appearance

Pink Recruits Channing Tatum For 'Beautiful Trauma' Video

Pentatonix and Jennifer Hudson Release 'How Great Thou Art'

Chance the Rapper Secures Big Donation for Chicago Public Schools

Thomas Rhett Wants To Include Daughter's Heritage Into Holidays

Keith Urban Looks Back At His Very First Thanksgiving

Kip Moore Streams 'The Journey To Slowheart' Documentary

Luke Bryan Reveals Spoken Word Rendition Of New Song

Angelica Hale Honored to Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Brantley Gilbert Celebrating His First Thanksgiving As A Father

Hall And Oates' John Oates Goes Americana With New Solo Album

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 'The Bodyguard' With Soundtrack Medley

Morrissey Has Different View Of Kevin Spacey Controversy

Selena Gomez Releases 'Wolves' Music Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.