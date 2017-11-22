Singled Out: Jacob Cade's What's Your Problem 11-22-2017

. Acclaimed young rocker Jacob Cade is gearing up to hit the road with Boxflex this Friday (November 24th). To celebrate we asked him to tell us about his new single and video "What's Your Problem?!" from The Hunger EP. Here is the story: "What's Your Problem?!" was a very fun song to write. The timing couldn't of been more perfect for Rachel Bolan, from Skid Row, and I to get together and crank out a piece of music that kicks as much ass as "WYP" does. I remember walking into his studio and talking a little bit about what type of music we liked and what type of songs were sparking our fancy at that point in time. Eventually after a quick conversation of that I pulled out my guitar and tuned up. The very first riff I played was something that I had had in my mind for a while. I was able to come up with a chord progression that went from a verse into a pre chorus. I had a bit of a blurry chorus progression going but Rachel came in and added some of his punk style to the thing to buff it out. After a little tinkering around the progression were put together almost seamlessly. Then onto the lyrics. We each sat down and basically the question was,"What song are we gonna write?" At that time I had something going on in my personal life that was more or less pissing me off. I felt sort of isolated from the world and ready to let it out in songs. So I introduced those types feelings with the lyric ideas and Rachel, with his expertise, glued it all together. The very name of the song "What's Your Problem" was a funny story. Rachel and I were stuck with what exactly to say in the chorus. So after a bit of sitting and thinking...I remember telling a mini story that ended with the phrase "What's Your Problem." Rachel then sprung up and thought that'd be a great name for the song! Turns out that it fit perfectly! It was an amazing experience writing with such a talent like Rachel Bolan. I could never thank him enough for being so cool and willing to work together. We came out with a bad ass song. This is a visualizer video for my first single off The Hunger EP called "What's Your Problem?!" which I wrote with my friend Rachel Bolan from Skid Row. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the EP and see the upcoming Bobaflex dates right here! advertisement

