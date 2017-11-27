Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Jay-Z Tell Young Girl She Can Be The Next President
11-27-2017
.
(Radio.com) JAY-Z paused his concert in Cleveland, Ohio earlier this month(Nov. 19) when he spotted a nine-year-old girl in the audience. Then, he launched into an inspiring, impromptu speech, telling her she has the potential to be president.

"You can be anything you want to be in this world," JAY-Z said. 'At this very moment America is way more sexist than they are racist, but you young lady, you got the potential to be the next president of the United States, you believe that."

The rapper is currently on tour supporting his latest album 4:44, which is reportedly his highest grossing solo tour to date. Watch a clip of the speech here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

