Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Neil Young Launching His Huge Online Archives Project
11-27-2017
.
(Gibson) In a Facebook post, Neil Young says he will unveil his huge Archives internet project on December 1. It's the same day he releases a new album with Promise Of The Real, The Visitor.

Young wrote, "December 1st will be a big day for me. The Visitor will be coming to your town. I will be going to my town. You will be able to hear me and see me. My archive will open on that same day, a place you can visit and experience every song I have ever released in the highest quality your machine will allow. It's the way it's supposed to be. In the beginning, everything is free."

Back in August, Young explained that Archives will contain "Every single, recorded track or album I have produced."

Using a timeline, visitors will be able to "view all albums currently released and see albums still unreleased and in production just by using the controls to zoom through the years. Unreleased album art is simply penciled in so you can where unreleased albums will appear on the timeline, once they are completed." here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Neil Young Music, DVDs, Books and more

Neil Young T-shirts and Posters

More Neil Young News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Neil Young Launching His Huge Online Archives Project

Neil Young Plans Tiny Special Acoustic 'Homecoming' Show

Neil Young Online Archive To Launch Next Month

Neil Young Streaming New Song 'The Visitor'

Neil Young Auctioning Model Trains And Classic Cars

Billy Corgan Covers Neil Young's 'After the Gold Rush'

Neil Young's Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Speech Streaming

Neil Young Releases Animated 'Powderfinger' Video

Neil Young Streams 'Hitchhiker' from Previously Unreleased Album

Neil Young Launching Career Spanning Online Archive


More Stories for Neil Young

Neil Young Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Foo Fighters Tribute To AC/DC's Malcolm Young Streaming Online- Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Stolen John Lennon Items Found Half A World Away- more

Gene Simmons Apologizes To Fox News For Bizarre Behavior- AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed- Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young- Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour- Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover- more

Page Too:
Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music- Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon- N.E.R.D Reveals Release Details For Comeback Album- more

Backstreet Boys Nick Carter Denies Rape Allegations- Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Dead At 67- Khalid Groped By a Fan- Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy- more

Taylor Swift Has Already Sold 1.2 Million Copies of 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery- Pink Recruits Channing Tatum For Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Foo Fighters Tribute To AC/DC's Malcolm Young Streaming Online

Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Stolen John Lennon Personal Items Found Half A World Away

Eagles' Joe Walsh Looks Back On Hotel California 40 Years Later

Singled Out: Benyaro's Pinp Wife

Noel Gallagher Has Unexpected Influence On New Album

Rare Grateful Dead memorabilia Being Auctioned

Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen Reveals Jeff Beck Connection

Warren Haynes Sings The Praises Of Marcus King

Neil Young Launching His Huge Online Archives Project

Gene Simmons Apologizes To Fox News For Bizarre Behavior

AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed

Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs After Winning Award

Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Sueing Walter Becker's Estate

Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final 'Iron Man' Performance

Bob Seger Talks Health Issues And New Glenn Frey Inspired Album

• more

Page Too News Stories
Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music

Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon

N.E.R.D Reveals Release Details For Comeback Album

RZA Sues Dog Walking Company 'Woof-Tang Clan'

Sia Releases Star-Studded 'Santa's Coming for Us' Video

Bruno Mars Reveals '24K Magic Live at the Apollo' Trailer Video

Maroon 5 Go Busking in New York Subway with Jimmy Fallon

Celebrities Pay Tribute To David Cassidy

James Blunt Would Rather Be Real Than Cool

Post Malone Releases Bloody 'Rockstar' Video

Logic Thanks Drake For 'Paving the Way' For His Him

Drake Gets One-Upped By His Dad In Funny New Ad

Jay-Z Tell Young Girl She Can Be The Next President

It's Time For Straight Talk With Sara Evans And Justin Moore

Lorde Surprise Covers Whitney Houston Classic Down Under

Mario Lopez Shares His Love For Greater Palm Springs

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.