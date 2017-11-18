Luke Bryan Covers Christmas Classic 'O Holy Night'

Bryan's "O Holy Night" starts with just his emotional vocals and piano accompaniment before building with a string section at the 1:30 mark.Bryan isn't new to Christmas music.

In 2008, he released Country For Christmas, which included "Run Run Rudolph." The rollicking track climbed to #42 on the Billboard singles chart, which is the second highest ranking; he was topped only by Chuck Berry's debut recording, reports People. Check out Bryan's latest - here.