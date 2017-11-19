Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Reveals Best Advice He Ever Received (Week in Review)

.
ZZ Top

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Reveals Best Advice He Ever Received was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (Gibson) In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, ZZ Top guitarist Billy Gibbons expounded on everything from hot rods to hip-hop - from his favorite book, movie and city, … to touring with Jimi Hendrix. He also explains what he thought of Gene Simmons death-knell prediction for the rock music and of course, about beards.

However, it's the first question that should hit home the hardest with guitarists and fans of the instrument. When asked about the best piece of advice he'd ever received, Gibbons said, "B.B. King laid quite a simplistic statement on me: Learn to play what you want to hear. When you're trying to learn an instrument, chances are you find yourself at the feet of a teacher who may have an idea of what you should learn. But if you learn to play what you want to hear in your head, you are steps ahead."

Gibbons also spoke of his time touring with Jimi Hendrix in his youth, calling Hendrix "a real technical wizard". Remembering the time, Gibbons said, "we got to share opposing hotel rooms always at the end of the hall and the doors were always open. He had a record player delivered each and every afternoon, and he would motion to me, "Come on over here. Let's see if we can figure this out." And we wound up listening to Jeff Beck trying to figure things out. Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

