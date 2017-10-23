|
Singled Out: Sea In The Sky's Neck Romancer
.
Sea In The Sky recently released their new full-length album 'Everything All At Once' and to celebrate we asked vocalist Sam Kohls to tell us about the song 'Neck Romancer'. Here is the story: One of my favorite songs on the new album, Everything All At Once, is called "Neck Romancer". When creating most of the Sea In The Sky stuff, I get really caught up on writing lyrics that are bigger than myself. I want to write about things that people relate to, but when I write about my own personal struggles, I always get it in my head that nobody will. I know it's ridiculous, as a ton of my favorite lyricists/lyrics come from a place of complete and personal honesty, but that's just where my mind goes as a musician who's still got a lot of growing to do. I love Neck Romancer because the whole song is a bit of a departure from that "bigger than myself" writing style. At surface level, Neck Romancer comes off as this fun, upbeat kind of funk-driven song. Instrumentally, it's such a dancy, easy to groove to song that highlights a lot of the band member's Jazz, Pop, and R&B-esque roots, but the lyric matter is far from happy. Throughout the song, there's an obvious theme of death. Mix this theme with a basic rhyming scheme and you get something that sounds like a campy, edgy pop song, but that couldn't be further from what it truly is. In reality, Neck Romancer is one of the most thought out, personal songs I've ever written. It's essentially about the death of a relationship with someone I loved deeply, which is why the theme of death is so prominent. I think that when a relationship with somebody you truly love dies, apart of you dies with it, only to be brought back to life by that person or somebody else somewhere down the line (hopefully!). This song explores the thoughts I struggled with after the relationship ended. Is she really the one to bring that part of me alive again? "I don't know if you can bring me back again, but I hope so." Did I love her or the idea of her? "Enamored by a ghost that I had made up, but I loved every skeleton in that closet you're so afraid of". In another part of the song, I tried to take a deeper look into myself and the kind of person I am. Lines like "I'm not a martyr, i'm the thief nailed through the hands besides of him" and "I'm not a monster, i'm the innocent creaks through the house that I grew up in" show the internal battle between wondering if I'm the good person I think I am or the grotesque monster I sometimes feel like. All in all, Neck Romancer is a fun, dancy song, but it's also one of the first songs where I really put myself and my life on display. I hope people come to like it for both reasons! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
One of my favorite songs on the new album, Everything All At Once, is called "Neck Romancer". When creating most of the Sea In The Sky stuff, I get really caught up on writing lyrics that are bigger than myself. I want to write about things that people relate to, but when I write about my own personal struggles, I always get it in my head that nobody will. I know it's ridiculous, as a ton of my favorite lyricists/lyrics come from a place of complete and personal honesty, but that's just where my mind goes as a musician who's still got a lot of growing to do. I love Neck Romancer because the whole song is a bit of a departure from that "bigger than myself" writing style. At surface level, Neck Romancer comes off as this fun, upbeat kind of funk-driven song. Instrumentally, it's such a dancy, easy to groove to song that highlights a lot of the band member's Jazz, Pop, and R&B-esque roots, but the lyric matter is far from happy. Throughout the song, there's an obvious theme of death. Mix this theme with a basic rhyming scheme and you get something that sounds like a campy, edgy pop song, but that couldn't be further from what it truly is. In reality, Neck Romancer is one of the most thought out, personal songs I've ever written. It's essentially about the death of a relationship with someone I loved deeply, which is why the theme of death is so prominent. I think that when a relationship with somebody you truly love dies, apart of you dies with it, only to be brought back to life by that person or somebody else somewhere down the line (hopefully!). This song explores the thoughts I struggled with after the relationship ended. Is she really the one to bring that part of me alive again? "I don't know if you can bring me back again, but I hope so." Did I love her or the idea of her? "Enamored by a ghost that I had made up, but I loved every skeleton in that closet you're so afraid of". In another part of the song, I tried to take a deeper look into myself and the kind of person I am. Lines like "I'm not a martyr, i'm the thief nailed through the hands besides of him" and "I'm not a monster, i'm the innocent creaks through the house that I grew up in" show the internal battle between wondering if I'm the good person I think I am or the grotesque monster I sometimes feel like. All in all, Neck Romancer is a fun, dancy song, but it's also one of the first songs where I really put myself and my life on display. I hope people come to like it for both reasons!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!
• Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Reveals He Has Lyme Disease
• Linkin Park Live Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert
• Celtic Frost Cofounder Martin Eric Ain Dead At 50
• Original Marilyn Manson Guitarist Daisy Berkowitz Dead At 49
• Singled Out: Sea In The Sky's Neck Romancer
• Tom Petty Fans Celebrate His Birthday With Vampire Walk
• Billy Joel Imitates Bruce Springsteen on Jimmy Kimmel
• Jason Aldean Releases Tom Petty Cover For Las Vegas Victims
• Bring Me the Horizon Recount Mount Kilimanjaro Climb
• Scorpions Announce New CD and Double LP Collection
• John Fogerty Announce Blue Moon Swamp Anniversary Reissue
• Anthrax Guitarist Scott Ian Announces New Book
• Kid Rock Releases 'Tennessee Mountain Top' Video
• Guns N' Roses Hit New Milestone With Reunion Tour
• Eagles Stream Previously Unreleased Hotel California Recording
• Pink Says Christina Aguilera Once 'Took A Swing' At Her
• Ed Sheeran Says Substance Abuse Contributed To His Hiatus
• Liam Payne Streaming New Track 'Bedroom Floor'
• Selena Gomez Teases Her Marshmello Collaboration 'Wolves'
• Niall Horan Releases Acoustic Version Of 'Flicker' Song
• Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Stream New Duet 'Break First'
• Kelsea Ballerini Releases New Song 'Miss Me More'
• Nick Jonas Streaming Brand New Track 'Home'
• RZA's Publicist Responds to Azealia Banks' 'Drop Dead' Reamrks
• Chris Stapleton Releases Emotional New Song 'Millionaire'
• Mariah Carey Reveals New Christmas Song 'The Star'
• Young Thug And Future Release 'Super Slimey' Mixtape
• The Stars Come Out For We Can Survive Benefit Concert
• Kelly Clarkson Releases New Song 'Christmas Eve'
• Darius Rucker Talks New Album 'When Was the Last Time'
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
• Jesse Colin Young and the Martin Barre Band Live
• Here's the Riot - Tonight We're Alive EP
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.