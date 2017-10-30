|
Linkin Park Streaming Chester Bennington Tribute Concert
.
(hennemusic) Linkin Park hosted a tribute concert in honor of their late bandmate, Chester Bennington, at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27, and official video of the full event is available online. Streamed live by hennemusic, the tribute saw appearances by members of Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182, Alanis Morissette, Bush, Korn, No Doubt, Steve Aoki, Sum 41, Echosmith, Machine Gun Kelly and System Of A Down, among others. "I don't have the words," said Mike Shinoda as he greeted the sold-out crowd, reports Rolling Stone. "I don't think any of us do." Just three songs into the evening, Linkin Park delivered an instrumental version of their 2004 US Top 15 hit, "Numb", with an empty microphone stand at center stage while the crowd of more than 17,000 sang along in place of Bennington, who committed suicide at his Los Angeles area home on July 20 the age of 41. Midway into the concert, Shinoda described the moment he learned of his singing partner's death, and he shared a solo version of new song "Looking For An Answer", which he said was written just eight days later. The evening built to a dramatic and raucous finale of Linkin Park's 2007 classic, "Bleed It Out", with all of the evening's guests returning to help the group close out the tribute event. Linkin Park are asking fans to donate to their One More Light Fund in memory of Bennington as they work to bring attention to the issue of mental health. "Thank you to everyone for being a part of our show in honor of Chester at the Hollywood Bowl," shared the group on their social media sites. Stream the show here.
Streamed live by hennemusic, the tribute saw appearances by members of Avenged Sevenfold, Bring Me The Horizon, Blink-182, Alanis Morissette, Bush, Korn, No Doubt, Steve Aoki, Sum 41, Echosmith, Machine Gun Kelly and System Of A Down, among others.
"I don't have the words," said Mike Shinoda as he greeted the sold-out crowd, reports Rolling Stone. "I don't think any of us do." Just three songs into the evening, Linkin Park delivered an instrumental version of their 2004 US Top 15 hit, "Numb", with an empty microphone stand at center stage while the crowd of more than 17,000 sang along in place of Bennington, who committed suicide at his Los Angeles area home on July 20 the age of 41.
Midway into the concert, Shinoda described the moment he learned of his singing partner's death, and he shared a solo version of new song "Looking For An Answer", which he said was written just eight days later.
The evening built to a dramatic and raucous finale of Linkin Park's 2007 classic, "Bleed It Out", with all of the evening's guests returning to help the group close out the tribute event.
Linkin Park are asking fans to donate to their One More Light Fund in memory of Bennington as they work to bring attention to the issue of mental health.
"Thank you to everyone for being a part of our show in honor of Chester at the Hollywood Bowl," shared the group on their social media sites. Stream the show here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Alice Cooper To Rock Jimmy Kimmel For Halloween
• Metallica Streaming Video Of Live Song Debut Performance
• Dead & Co, Rancid Lead Additions To Wildfire Benefit
• Deep Purple Stream Video Of 1970 Classic Live From Hellfest
• Singled Out: Down and Outlaws' Imposter
• Disturbed's 'Sound of Silence' Soundtracks NASA Video
• Def Leppard Singer's Down N Outz 'Overnight Angels' Video
• Elvis Costello, Dr. John and Trombone Shorty Tribute Fats Domino
• Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New Track 'Fort Knox'
• 3 Doors Down Announce Back Porch Jam Tour
• Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Talks Hired Guns
• Wrestler John Cena Plays Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind' on Piano
• Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young
• Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim
• Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'
• Thomas Rhett Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness
• Selena Gomez Gives First Interview Since Kidney Transplant
• Migos Stream 'Motor Sport' Featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
• Chris Brown And Prince Royce Release 'Just As I Am' Video
• French Montana Goes To Uganda In 'Unforgettable' Documentary
• Maren Morris Plays New Song 'Flavor' In Concert
• Jeezy and Diddy Release New Track 'Bottles Up'
• Brett Eldredge Shares Birthday Song and Message to Mom
• Niall Horan and Nick Jonas Share Their Views On Halloween
• Taylor Swift Lookalike Shocks Fans With Resemblance
• Fifth Harmony Collaborates With Pitbull With 'Por Favor'
• Did Eminem Make New Album Reveal With A Fake Drug Ad?
• Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video
• Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour
• Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.