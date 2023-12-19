.

Linkin Park Topped Rock Chart With Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition - 2023 In Review

12-19-2023
Linkin Park Topped Rock Chart With Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition - 2023 In Review

(Warner) Linkin Park Topped Rock Chart With Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition was a top 23 story of April 2023: Linkin Park return to the top of the charts this week! Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition has arrived as the #1 Rock Album in the World. Not only did it land at #8 on the Billboard 200 and #3 on the Top Album Sales Chart, but it also captured #1 on the Top Rock Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Top Catalog Albums Chart.

This notably marks the band's 11th consecutive first-week Top 10 bow on the Billboard 200 as well as their fifth consecutive #1 debuts on the Top Rock Albums Chart and Top Hard Rock Albums Chart.

Internationally, Meteora|20 debuted at #1 on the Album Charts in Germany and Austria, while securing a top 5 spot in Belgium, Switzerland, and The Netherlands and reaching the Top 10 in Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Canada, and the U.K. The album secured an additional #1 on the U.K.'s Rock & Metal Album Chart.

It is available in various configurations, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe 3-CD, and Digital Download.

Related Stories
Linkin Park Topped Rock Chart With Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition - 2023 In Review

Linkin Park Dismiss Creepy Chester Bennington Hologram Idea - 2023 In Review

Linkin Park Score Big Radio Hit With 'Lost' - 2023 In Review

Linkin Park Shared 'Lost' Single Featuring Chester Bennington - 2023 In Review

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Releases 'Already Over (Fort Minor Mix) (feat. Dom McLennon)'

News > Linkin Park

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Bret Michaels and Chris Janson To Rock CMT Crossroads This Week- 2024 Metal Hall of Fame Inductees Announced- more

$200 Million Being Invested In KISS Avatars Says Gene- Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Reportedly Dead At 69- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Santa's Jukebox: 2023 Part 1

Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl

3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988

Latest News

Bret Michaels and Chris Janson To Rock CMT Crossroads This Week

2024 Metal Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy To Rock 'Out Of The Cellar' In Full At Special Show

James Durbin Goes Classic Metal With New Band Durbin

Michael McDonald Announces 'What A Fool Believes: A Memoir'

Singled Out: Harry Kappen's One Life

David Lee Roth Shared Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama - 2023 In Review

Why Avenged Sevenfold Originally Turned Down Metallica Tour - 2023 In Review