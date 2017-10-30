|
Taylor Swift Lookalike Shocks Fans With Resemblance
.
(Radio.com) A 20-year-old British student looks so much like Taylor Swift that she's regularly approached by autograph-seeking fans thinking she's the real deal, she revealed in an interview. "At the 1989 concert in Manchester, so many people approached me and asked for pictures. I took pictures with a bunch of people and they were so cute," revealed Swift lookalike Laura Cadman (via Daily Mail). "It was lovely meeting and chatting to people about Taylor because I actually went to the concert alone and I felt really connected to all of the Swifties at the concert." Cadman's resemblance to the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is so uncanny that one fan actually scolded her. "She said she hated me because she thought I was Taylor then heard me talk and realized I wasn't her,' Cadman explained. "She said that I shouldn't do that because it was tricking people, but this confused me because everyone at the concert was dressed up as Tay – it's what people do at her concerts." Despite the consistent onslaught of attention (and the occasional angry Swiftie), Cadman enjoys being considered a Swift doppelganger. "I think she's really beautiful; it's a huge compliment," she admits. "I think we resemble each other a bit. But she's obviously quite a lot older than me so I definitely think I look a lot younger. I've been to her concerts and always keep up with the latest news. I'm a big fan and can't wait for her next album. I really hope I can meet her someday and tell her how much her music has helped me." Take a look at Instagram images of Cadman here.
"At the 1989 concert in Manchester, so many people approached me and asked for pictures. I took pictures with a bunch of people and they were so cute," revealed Swift lookalike Laura Cadman (via Daily Mail). "It was lovely meeting and chatting to people about Taylor because I actually went to the concert alone and I felt really connected to all of the Swifties at the concert."
Cadman's resemblance to the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is so uncanny that one fan actually scolded her. "She said she hated me because she thought I was Taylor then heard me talk and realized I wasn't her,' Cadman explained. "She said that I shouldn't do that because it was tricking people, but this confused me because everyone at the concert was dressed up as Tay – it's what people do at her concerts."
Despite the consistent onslaught of attention (and the occasional angry Swiftie), Cadman enjoys being considered a Swift doppelganger. "I think she's really beautiful; it's a huge compliment," she admits. "I think we resemble each other a bit. But she's obviously quite a lot older than me so I definitely think I look a lot younger. I've been to her concerts and always keep up with the latest news. I'm a big fan and can't wait for her next album. I really hope I can meet her someday and tell her how much her music has helped me." Take a look at Instagram images of Cadman here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Alice Cooper To Rock Jimmy Kimmel For Halloween
• Metallica Streaming Video Of Live Song Debut Performance
• Dead & Co, Rancid Lead Additions To Wildfire Benefit
• Deep Purple Stream Video Of 1970 Classic Live From Hellfest
• Singled Out: Down and Outlaws' Imposter
• Disturbed's 'Sound of Silence' Soundtracks NASA Video
• Def Leppard Singer's Down N Outz 'Overnight Angels' Video
• Elvis Costello, Dr. John and Trombone Shorty Tribute Fats Domino
• Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New Track 'Fort Knox'
• 3 Doors Down Announce Back Porch Jam Tour
• Five Finger Death Punch's Jason Hook Talks Hired Guns
• Wrestler John Cena Plays Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind' on Piano
• Guns N' Roses Tribute Late AC/DC Producer George Young
• Marilyn Manson's Twiggy Ramirez Responds To Rape Claim
• Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Version of 'All Dead, All Dead'
• Thomas Rhett Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness
• Selena Gomez Gives First Interview Since Kidney Transplant
• Migos Stream 'Motor Sport' Featuring Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
• Chris Brown And Prince Royce Release 'Just As I Am' Video
• French Montana Goes To Uganda In 'Unforgettable' Documentary
• Maren Morris Plays New Song 'Flavor' In Concert
• Jeezy and Diddy Release New Track 'Bottles Up'
• Brett Eldredge Shares Birthday Song and Message to Mom
• Niall Horan and Nick Jonas Share Their Views On Halloween
• Taylor Swift Lookalike Shocks Fans With Resemblance
• Fifth Harmony Collaborates With Pitbull With 'Por Favor'
• Did Eminem Make New Album Reveal With A Fake Drug Ad?
• Taylor Swift Releases Epic Sci-Fi 'Ready For It' Video
• Demi Lovato And DJ Khaled Announces Tour
• Selena Gomez To Make First Performance After Kidney Transplant
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
• Rock Reads: We Were Going to Change the World: Interviews with Women from the 1970s & 1980s Southern California Punk Rock Scene
• Chris Barron - Angels and One-Armed Jugglers
• Road Trip: Dublin By Bicycle: It's Electric!
• Kris Heaton Band - World Gone Mad
• Blind Lemon Pledge - Backwards Glance
• Road Trip: Explore Ancient Ireland at the Kerry Bog Village
• Steve Miller Band - Ultimate Hits (5 Star)
• Staring Into Nothing - Power
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.