Foo Fighters, Duran Duran and Zac Brown For New Year's Eve

Duran Duran's John Taylor said of the show, 'We are so excited to be part of this special New Year's weekend along with the Foo Fighters and Zac Brown Band. To celebrate the start of a new year in Las Vegas is a thrill and a privilege. There is nowhere we would rather be than with our fans in that great city. As one of our favorite places to play on tour and one that embodies the spirit of entertainment and celebration unlike any other in the world, we welcome the opportunity to remind everyone that love and music together has great healing power. See you at the show!"

On New Year's Eve night, fans will ring in 2018 with the last great American arena/stadium rock band: the 11 Grammy Award winning Foo Fighters. The crowd can expect an unforgettable performance of anthems from the band's 25 million selling catalog alongside new classics from the recently released international #1 album, Concrete and Gold.

The night before, Saturday, December 30, the iconic, award winning British group Duran Duran will perform both hit songs from their incredible 100 million selling catalogue, together with favorites from their most recent chart-topping album, Paper Gods.

Kicking off the weekend, on Friday, December 29, three-time GRAMMY Award winning multi-platinum artists Zac Brown Band will perform at The Chelsea, followed later that evening by a special performance by Zac Brown's newest project, Sir Rosevelt, at Rose. Rabbit. Lie. Read more here.