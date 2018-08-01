Phish Radio Coming This Friday

The channel will launch with a live concert broadcast from Atlanta, and a special program hosted by front-man Trey Anastasio called, "Ask Trey," where Anastasio will answer questions submitted to SiriusXM by Phish fans all across North America.



Phish Radio will play music from the band's extensive career, including their vast live catalog, studio tracks, unreleased demos, musical influences, and feature exclusive commentary from all band members. On August 16 the channel will be re-named The Bunny and be the exclusive broadcaster of "Curveball," the band's sold-out festival.

This year's "Curveball" is the band's 11th festival and will take place from August 17 through August 19 in Watkins Glen, NY. SiriusXM will broadcast seven live sets from "Curveball."



"We're excited to team up with SiriusXM to give Phish fans what they've been asking for: more Phish!" said Phish drummer Jon Fishman.

SiriusXM's Phish Radio begins on Friday, August 3 at noon ET via satellite on channel 29 and through the SiriusXM app on smartphones and other connected devices, as well as online at siriusxm.com.