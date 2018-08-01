|
Phish Radio Coming This Friday
(Scoop) Phish will be launching their exclusive limited-run SiriusXM channel, Phish Radio, on Friday, August 3 on Jam On, channel 29. We were sent the following details: The channel will launch with a live concert broadcast from Atlanta, and a special program hosted by front-man Trey Anastasio called, "Ask Trey," where Anastasio will answer questions submitted to SiriusXM by Phish fans all across North America. This year's "Curveball" is the band's 11th festival and will take place from August 17 through August 19 in Watkins Glen, NY. SiriusXM will broadcast seven live sets from "Curveball."
Scoop submitted this story.