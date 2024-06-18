Phish Announce Riviera Maya 2025

(Live Nation) Phish has announced their return to the breathtaking beaches of Mexico for the 8th annual Phish: Riviera Maya, set for January 29-February 1, 2025 - the first time the event will be held at the end of January following its traditional late February dates. Presented by Playa Luna, the all-inclusive concert getaway will host four spectacular nights of Phish on Mexico's Caribbean coastline, including an additional set that will complement the special Welcome Performance on Night One, with a total of eight sets instead of past years' seven.

Phish: Riviera Maya 2025 packages will go on sale starting June 26 at 2:00 pm (EDT) exclusively at phishrivieramaya.com, with a special Alumni Pre-Sale for previous attendees beginning at 12:00 pm (EDT) the same day. Purchasers can take advantage of lower costs for the most popular event packages due to the new January event dates, which also align with more affordable flight options than typically available in late February.

Set against the backdrop of the award-winning Moon Palace Cancun, a AAA Four Diamond Awarded resort known for its luxurious accommodations and top-tier amenities, Phish: Riviera Maya 2025 guests will enjoy premium accommodations just steps from the state-of-the-art venue. Alongside nightly performances, Playa Luna has curated an array of wellness programming, featuring daily yoga classes, workshops and speakers, as well as daytime pool parties and late-night DJ sets to keep the festivities going around the clock.

Guests are also encouraged to explore the stunning natural landscapes and rich cultural heritage of the Yucatan Peninsula. Options for adventure include diving into cenotes, visiting the ancient ruins of Chichen Itza, and sailing on catamarans, offering a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration.

Playa Luna and Moon Palace Cancun are committed to environmental sustainability. Phish: Riviera Maya 2025 will continue its comprehensive greening program, including a concert area free of single-use plastics and extensive waste sorting to ensure minimal landfill impact. These initiatives underscore a dedication to responsible, eco-friendly event production and environmental stewardship.

Related Stories

Phish's Mike Gordon Announces New Solo Album With Tilting Video

Phish's Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio Share First Song From New Album

Phish Announce Summer Tour

Phish Announce Riviera Maya 2023 Destination Event

News > Phish